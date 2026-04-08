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[Expats & Ailments] Quick Response Saves A Spanish Traveler's Vision in Shanghai

by Cai Wenjun
April 8, 2026
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Welcome to Expats & Ailments, our biweekly column that dives into the fascinating world of medicine! Each issue, we uncover real-life cases, share health tips and guide you to the best hospitals and departments. Science, solutions and everyday wellness – made simple and engaging. Stay curious, stay healthy!

[Expats & Ailments] Quick Response Saves A Spanish Traveler's Vision in Shanghai
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Dr Li Wensheng of Shanghai Ai'er Eye Hospital diagnoses the 59-year-old Spanish man's acute ocular emergency.

A Spanish national suffering an acute ocular emergency during a business trip in Shanghai received swift, high-standard care at Shanghai Ai'er Eye Hospital.

The 59-year-old Spaniard, who was in Shanghai for business, experienced sudden-onset floaters, persistent dark shadows, and rapid visual deterioration in his left eye on March 28. He promptly contacted Shanghai Ai'er Eye Hospital's International Medical Department.

Urgent diagnostic tests confirmed a retinal detachment – a sight-threatening ophthalmic emergency requiring immediate intervention.

Dr Li Wensheng from the hospital performed the emergency surgery at 8pm, once all preoperative preparations and admission procedures were completed.

The 30-minute procedure was a success, effectively preserving the patient's visual function. The entire care journey, from the initial consultation to the definitive surgical treatment, took just 12 hours.

The patient thanked the medical staff. He felt helpless and distressed facing a sudden medical emergency in a foreign country, but the hospital staff provided professional, efficient, and thoughtful support.

His vision is improving. He will receive structured long-term rehabilitation and remote monitoring from the hospital to recover fully.

[Expats & Ailments] Quick Response Saves A Spanish Traveler's Vision in Shanghai
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The patient receives pre-surgery check.
[Expats & Ailments] Quick Response Saves A Spanish Traveler's Vision in Shanghai
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The patient poses with medical staff after surgery.

Retinal detachment constitutes a critical ophthalmic emergency. In severe cases, it can lead to permanent blindness. Timely hospital assessment is therefore imperative.

The golden therapeutic window spans 24 to 72 hours from symptom onset. Permanent visual damage typically develops after one week of delay, while the risk of irreversible blindness rises markedly beyond one month.

People with high myopia, ocular trauma, cataract surgery, retinal pathology, or frequent intense physical activity should be extra cautious.

In cases of sudden increased floaters, photopsia (flashes of light), persistent visual shadows, or acute vision loss, rest with eyes closed; minimize eye movements; avoid rubbing your eyes and strenuous exertion; and seek immediate ophthalmic evaluation.

If you go

Bilingual hotline (consultation and reservation): 021-3251-9930

E-mail: ims021@aierchina.com

Address: 83 Wuzhong Rd 吴中路83号

The hospital is covered by commercial insurance.

Editor: Fu Rong

#Shanghai
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