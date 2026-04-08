[Expats & Ailments] Quick Response Saves A Spanish Traveler's Vision in Shanghai

Welcome to Expats & Ailments , our biweekly column that dives into the fascinating world of medicine! Each issue, we uncover real-life cases, share health tips and guide you to the best hospitals and departments. Science, solutions and everyday wellness – made simple and engaging. Stay curious, stay healthy!

A Spanish national suffering an acute ocular emergency during a business trip in Shanghai received swift, high-standard care at Shanghai Ai'er Eye Hospital.

The 59-year-old Spaniard, who was in Shanghai for business, experienced sudden-onset floaters, persistent dark shadows, and rapid visual deterioration in his left eye on March 28. He promptly contacted Shanghai Ai'er Eye Hospital's International Medical Department.

Urgent diagnostic tests confirmed a retinal detachment – a sight-threatening ophthalmic emergency requiring immediate intervention.

Dr Li Wensheng from the hospital performed the emergency surgery at 8pm, once all preoperative preparations and admission procedures were completed.

The 30-minute procedure was a success, effectively preserving the patient's visual function. The entire care journey, from the initial consultation to the definitive surgical treatment, took just 12 hours.

The patient thanked the medical staff. He felt helpless and distressed facing a sudden medical emergency in a foreign country, but the hospital staff provided professional, efficient, and thoughtful support.

His vision is improving. He will receive structured long-term rehabilitation and remote monitoring from the hospital to recover fully.