How to Stay Bite-Free as Mosquito Season Arrives Early in China

Mosquito season seems to have arrived earlier than usual in China this year, with reports of mosquito activity already emerging across southern provinces such as Guangdong, Guangxi and Fujian, according to the China Central Television (CCTV). Traces of mosquitoes have also been detected in northern regions, including Beijing, Shandong and Hebei. That may sound like a seasonal nuisance, but an earlier start also means it is time to think about protection earlier, too.

Why mosquitoes are showing up sooner One likely reason is the weather. Researchers say this year's warmer winter may have helped more mosquitoes survive the colder months. Once temperatures began hovering around 20 degrees Celsius in many parts of China, breeding conditions became even more favourable. Professor Zhang Dongjing's team at Sun Yat-sen University's Zhongshan School of Medicine found that the number of Culex mosquitoes recorded in mid March had doubled compared with the same period last year. While the total mosquito population of Aedes albopictus has remained broadly similar, their activity appears to have started around 10 to 12 days earlier than usual. Rainfall may also be part of the story. In southern China, periods of heavy rain can leave behind standing water, which gives mosquitoes more places to breed. Urban spaces may be helping them, too. Underground car parks, basements and other enclosed areas can provide shelter during winter, allowing mosquitoes to reappear sooner when temperatures rise.

Why it matters beyond itchy bites For many people, mosquitoes are simply an annoying part of warmer weather. But experts say an earlier mosquito season can also raise the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses. That is especially relevant after last year's chikungunya outbreak, which left many people more alert to the health risks mosquitoes can bring. Different species carry different threats. Culex mosquitoes are linked to Japanese encephalitis, while Aedes mosquitoes can spread dengue and chikungunya. As temperatures warm, experts also warn that Aedes mosquitoes may continue moving further north, making the challenge harder to manage.

What this means for daily life The good news is that an early mosquito season does not mean panic. It does mean adjusting your routine a little earlier this year. Mosquitoes are often most active in the early morning and late afternoon, especially around 7am to 9am and 5pm to 7pm. They also tend to multiply after rain, particularly when water is left sitting for several days. In other words, what you wear, where you spend time outdoors and how you manage water around the home can make a real difference.

What to do now Dress for protection: If you are spending time outdoors, especially in parks, grassy areas or after rain, wear light coloured long sleeves and long trousers where possible. The goal is simple: reduce exposed skin and make it harder for mosquitoes to bite. Use repellent properly: Apply mosquito repellent to exposed skin and clothing before heading outside. Products containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus are commonly recommended. If you are sweating a lot or staying outdoors for an extended period, reapply as needed. Avoid mosquito heavy areas: Mosquitoes are more likely to gather in places with shade, moisture and still water. Try not to linger too long near tall grass, bushes, bamboo groves or any area where water may have collected after rain. Make your home less inviting: Mosquito prevention starts at home. Check window screens, use a mosquito net if needed, and pay attention to places where water can collect, such as flowerpot trays, buckets, pet bowls, drains and roof gutters. Even a small amount of standing water can become a breeding spot.