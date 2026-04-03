[China Tech] Shanghai Doctors Restore Mobility in Paraplegic Patient With Triple-tech Neurorehab System

China Tech is a column dedicated to the innovations reshaping China – and, inevitably, the world. From cutting-edge AI labs and next-generation robotics to apps that redefine daily life, we explore the breakthroughs that emerge from the country's relentless drive for technological dominance. Some are game-changers, others cautionary tales, but all offer a glimpse into the future as it's being built, at breakneck speed, in China.

In a medical milestone, a patient with a complete thoracic spinal cord injury in China is now able to stand and walk autonomously using a cutting-edge integrated system. Groundbreaking Technology Combines Three Cutting-Edge Modalities After six months with complete paraplegia from a spinal cord injury, the patient at Shanghai Tongji Hospital achieved the historic feat. The treatment employs non-invasive electroencephalogram (EEG) brain-computer interface (BCI), spinal cord stimulation (SCS), and lower-limb exoskeleton robotics. This marks China's first clinical application of such a synergistic system, unlocking new possibilities for global spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Spinal cord injury remains a formidable global medical challenge, with restoring independent walking function being the top clinical priority for affected patients. Over the past two decades, researchers worldwide have explored stem cell transplantation, spinal cord stimulation, brain-computer interfaces, and novel medications for nerve repair. While some therapies have advanced to clinical trials, transformative breakthroughs in motor function recovery have long eluded the field.

Credit: Ti Gong

How the System Works: Mind-to-Motion Technology Dr Cheng Liming from Shanghai Tongji Hospital's orthopedics department led the neural signal-powered program. Non-invasive BCI (brain-computer interface) systems convert neurological signals, which are brain activity patterns, into electrical commands that correspond to conscious movement intentions. The implanted spinal cord stimulator and lower-limb exoskeleton robot receive these instructions simultaneously. Spinal cord stimulation activates leg joint flexion and extension and sends real-time data to the exoskeleton. This synergy regulates gait rhythm, cadence, and stride length with EEG signals, allowing the patient to walk at will. Every step is a remarkable combination of human and AI intent.

Patient's Journey: From Despair to Hope The patient, Ye Chunlin, fell and injured his thoracic spinal cord. He underwent multiple standard treatments, including spinal fracture repair surgery, internal fixation and decompression surgery, spinal cord stimulator implantation, and comprehensive rehabilitation therapy. While his muscle strength improved from complete paralysis to slight movement, independent standing and walking remained out of reach. Struggling physically and emotionally, Ye learned about the clinical study and decided to participate. After rigorous training and iterative optimization of the equipment, he achieved the extraordinary breakthrough of being able to stand independently for the first time since his injury. "I was overwhelmed with joy when I stood up after six or seven months," recalled Ye, his eyes brimming with tears. "I will fully cooperate with my doctors. I am confident that one day I will stand and walk independently. My goal this year is to walk with a cane."

Future Directions: Toward "Perfect Repair" of Spinal Cord Injuries Dr Cheng noted that it was China's first case of true consciousness-controlled walking, achieved through non-invasive neural signal collection, external amplification, and reprogramming – paired with exoskeleton assistance. "There are millions of patients with spinal cord injury in the nation. This breakthrough offers immense hope to patients with spinal cord injuries and their families and injects new optimism into the global field of spinal cord injury treatment," said Cheng. His team will continue to advance novel therapies, including stem cell treatments, intelligent responsive biomaterials, AI-designed small-molecule drugs for nerve regeneration, and mindfulness interventions. "The ultimate goal is to promote nerve regeneration and neural circuit reconstruction, striving for the 'perfect repair' of spinal cord injuries," he said. "This milestone not only showcases China's leadership in biomedical innovation but also paves the way for a future where previously untreatable neurological conditions may yield to precision medicine and advanced technology," Cheng added. "Expatriate patients are also welcome to come to our hospital for this innovative therapy."