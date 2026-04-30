[China Tech] World's First Robotic Digital Platform Powers Smart UBD Spinal Endoscopy

The team introduced the first robotic digital system, the Chinese Uni-portal Bi-channel & Dual-media spinal endoscope (UBD), which they have developed over 10 years and for which they hold 40 patents. The combination, called digital-intelligent UBD, has streamlined the surgical workflow and ushered in AI-powered minimally invasive spine surgery.

Experts at Shanghai East Hospital have launched a robotic-assisted digital endoscopy system to make minimally invasive spine surgery more efficient and accurate while reducing radiation exposure.

Traditional open spine surgery relies on 20cm incisions, causing severe trauma and slow recovery. While conventional endoscopy minimizes cuts to 1-2cm, it faces critical limits: narrow working space, restricted visibility, and high risks of nerve or dural sac injury.

Invented by Dr He Shisheng's team from the hospital, UBD is the world's first single-incision, dual-channel endoscopy system. Through a 1cm keyhole, it creates two independent channels: one for high-definition visualization and the other for surgical instruments.

Its dual-media design lets doctors easily switch between water and air, improving the surgical conditions and allowing treatment for complicated cases that used to require open surgery.

The new self-developed robotic digital platform integrates a miniature surgical robot (1.63kg, palm-sized) – the "strongest assistant" – with UBD, creating a closed-loop digital ecosystem. Its game-changing advantages span pre-op, intra-op, and post-op:

Pre-op: AI-Driven Path Planning

The robot automatically calculates puncture depth and precisely maps the navigation trepan (UBD's core cutting tool) position, angle, and depth. This cuts planning time by 50 percent compared to manual methods.

"The whole surgery now is only 45 minutes. Previously, we had to conduct repeated X-ray checks during the operation to ensure the surgical position and our instruments, while the robotic system only takes 13 seconds to conduct a low-dose CT scan on the patient before surgery and input all information into the system, which can navigate our performance accurately," He said.

Intra-op: 0.2mm Precision + 4D Endoscopy

Guided by the robot's robotic arm, surgeons perform operations with sub-millimeter accuracy, drastically reducing risks to nerve roots and the dural sac. A 4D endoscopy mode – co-achieved by the robotic system and endoscope – synchronizes the robot's interface with real-time endoscopic visuals, enabling full-workflow visualization. A multi-functional adapter perfectly fits UBD instruments, while robotic navigation aids precise implantation of screws and cages.

Post-op: Faster Recovery, Lower Complications

The minimally invasive, high-precision approach results in less bleeding, less pain, and same-day ambulation for most patients.

"UBD was born to solve unmet clinical needs," said He. "By merging UBD with the world's first dedicated robotic digital platform, we're not just upgrading a technique – we're redefining the global standard for endoscopic spine surgery."

Since its clinical launch in 2021, UBD has benefited over 2,000 patients in domestic hospitals, with international training centers established in Japan and Thailand, and promoted in countries like Brazil and India.

The new robotic-intelligent UBD system will accelerate its global adoption, offering a safer, more efficient option for people worldwide suffering from spinal disorders.

"In addition to promoting the technology abroad, we also welcome expatriate patients to come to Shanghai for treatment, which is more efficient and cost-friendly here.

"A spinal surgery usually takes months and even a year in the West, while it takes less than one week here, from pre-surgery check, surgery and discharge. The medical cost is only one-tenth to one-fifth," He said.