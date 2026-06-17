AI-Powered MRI Enables Non-Invasive Preoperative Prediction of Deadly Colorectal Cancer Subtype

A new artificial intelligence-driven imaging tool can accurately identify the most aggressive subtype of colorectal cancer through routine preoperative MRI scans, offering a non-invasive solution to a longstanding clinical dilemma, according to a multi-center study published in Radiology, a top-tier journal on radiology.

Led by Dr Tong Tong from the Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center, the research team developed an interpretable multiparametric radiomics model to preoperatively predict the Consensus Molecular Subtype 4 (CMS4) of colorectal cancer. The breakthrough enables radiology to shift from visual anatomical observation to non-invasive molecular decoding of tumors, paving the way for personalized precision treatment for colorectal cancer patients.

CMS4 is widely recognized as the most lethal and treatment-resistant subtype of colorectal cancer. Characterized by high invasiveness, it tends to trigger early metastasis and shows poor response to conventional chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

Clinically, CMS4 stratification currently relies solely on postoperative genetic testing, making it impossible for clinicians to identify high-risk patients and optimize treatment plans before surgery. This diagnostic lag has long hindered precise early intervention for colorectal cancer.

To address this critical gap, the research team analyzed magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) data from 253 colorectal cancer patients. Leveraging advanced radiomics technology, the team extracted massive invisible quantitative features from routine contrast-enhanced MRI images and established a predictive scoring system named MRC4s.