Breakthrough in Autism Intervention: Shanghai Xinhua Hospital's Neuromodulation Therapy Offers Fresh Hope

A‑cTBS significantly improved social communication and language skills in children, with benefits lasting at least one month after targeting the left primary motor cortex, compared to the placebo group in the clinical trial.

Unlike traditional invasive or costly brain stimulation techniques, the a‑cTBS protocol is affordable, accessible, and child friendly.

After four years of multicenter collaborative research, the team developed an innovative accelerated continuous theta burst stimulation (a‑cTBS) – a noninvasive, painless therapy designed specifically for young children with autism, experts announced on Thursday.

Experts from Shanghai's Xinhua Hospital have made a significant breakthrough in the intervention of autism. Their study, published in The British Medical Journal, represents the largest randomized controlled trial of neuromodulation for autism spectrum disorder conducted to date.

An editorial commentary in the BMJ praised the study as a neuroscience intervention breakthrough and its inclusivity and feasibility. Experts worldwide agree this "Shanghai Solution" model for autism care is replicable, scalable and affordable.

Over 9 million Chinese people, including 550,000 children under 5, have autism. Around 200,000 new cases are diagnosed annually. Traditional interventions can be costly, time-consuming and challenging for young children.

With industrial adoption, a-cTBS could reach over 3,100 public hospitals and nearly 1,000 specialized rehabilitation centers in China, benefiting nearly 5 million ASD children and adults.

Xinhua Hospital is collaborating with Yangshuang Chuanggu, Shanghai's Future Industry Cluster for Brain-like Intelligence, to create practical applications from this research. Our goal is to create a full-chain innovation ecosystem, encompassing clinical needs, technological breakthroughs, industrial transformation, and public well-being.

"We will conduct trials to speed up the clinical use of the new technology and develop specific medical devices for the therapy to benefit more autistic people," said Dr Li Fei, the research's lead expert.

This groundbreaking shift from lab research to clinical practice gives millions of autism families hope. "Every child deserves a chance to connect, communicate, and thrive. With a-cTBS, we're one step closer to making that a reality," Li added.

On Thursday, Xinhua Hospital and Yangpu District Mental Health Center signed a cooperation agreement to create a Child and Adolescent Mental Health Center. This partnership will streamline screening, assessment, intervention, rehabilitation, and research.