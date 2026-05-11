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Zhang Xuefeng died last month at 41. A totally unexpected heart attack. The education entrepreneur had built a business telling students how to game the gaokao. Within days, cardiology departments across Shanghai were fielding a surge of anxious white-collar professionals wanting someone to tell them they were not next. Dr. Feng Can at Yueyang Hospital has been watching them come in: young and middle-aged, mostly, carrying the standard-issue Shanghai professional lifestyle of chronic sleep debt, desk-bound sedentary hours, and the ambient stress of jobs that don't really end. They arrive complaining of palpitations, chest tightness, the occasional irregular heartbeat. They get their ECGs. They get their cardiac ultrasounds. And in the majority of cases, the results come back showing nothing structurally wrong, no coronary lesions worth flagging, no obvious disease. Clean, technically speaking. Feng's point is that "technically clean" is not the same as "fine." Cardiovascular disease does not build toward a climax you can see coming. It doesn't send warning letters. Sudden cardiac death, the version everyone is now suddenly worried about, tends to arrive after extreme fatigue, acute mental stress, or a bout of physical exertion that exceeded what the body could actually handle. Which is worth separating from exercise itself, which Feng is clear about: exercise is good, unambiguously, for your heart. The problem is not the running. The problem is deciding, without any honest accounting of your actual fitness, to run a marathon.

Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily

The baseline advice is unglamorous. Sleep seven hours. Eight if you wake up still feeling wrecked. That's it. That's the first line of defense. The heart, which does not clock out when you do, accumulates damage under chronic sleep deprivation in ways that eventually show up as arrhythmia, premature beats, and a cardiovascular system running permanently hot. The late-night crowd self-medicating with strong coffee and tea to stay functional is, in this sense, doing layered harm: not sleeping, then dosing on stimulants to compensate for not sleeping. The heart notices. The annual physical exists for a reason, and that reason is that blood pressure, blood sugar, and lipid levels are the three numbers most likely to be quietly wrong before anything feels wrong. Persistent hypertension causes the heart muscle to thicken, trying to push against resistance it wasn't designed for, and that thickening progresses, if unchecked, toward heart failure. Elevated blood sugar and lipids accelerate atherosclerosis, which is the hardening and narrowing of arteries, and narrowed arteries eventually produce coronary heart disease. The dangerous moment, the one everyone fears after reading about Zhang Xuefeng, is when a plaque ruptures inside a coronary artery and the blockage becomes complete. That's a myocardial infarction (heart attack). That's the primary clinical mechanism behind sudden cardiac death. All of which starts years earlier, in numbers on a lab report that people don't get checked because they feel fine. The marathon case is worth dwelling on. Endurance sports at that scale are metabolically brutal: massive caloric expenditure, significant fluid loss, electrolyte depletion over hours. For someone without underlying heart issues, that's a recoverable stress. For someone with undetected coronary disease or cardiomyopathy who simply doesn't know it yet, the same race can be the load that breaks the system. The advice is not to stop running. The advice is to get a proper cardiovascular assessment before committing to events that will test the outer limits of what your heart can actually do.

Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily

The ECG is the starting point. It's fast, it's cheap, it reads the electrical rhythm of your heart and tells you whether anything in that rhythm is misfiring. Atrial fibrillation shows up here. So do premature beats, which are exactly what they sound like: the heart jumping the queue, generating an electrical impulse from the wrong place, producing that unsettling thud-and-flutter sensation that sends people to cardiology departments convinced something is seriously wrong. Sometimes something is. Often it isn't. Either way, the ECG is how you find out. If you're over 40, add a cardiac ultrasound to the annual rotation. The ECG tells you about rhythm; the ultrasound tells you about structure. It can see whether the heart wall has thickened, whether the chambers are filling and emptying properly, whether anything is being asked to work harder than it should. Myocardial hypertrophy, the kind that develops silently over years of managed-but-not-controlled hypertension, is the sort of thing an ultrasound catches before it becomes a crisis. Coronary CT angiography is a different matter entirely, and the doctors are specific about this: it is not a routine screening tool. The procedure involves ionizing radiation and an iodine contrast injection, and while severe reactions are uncommon, they happen. It gets ordered for people who have earned it, in the clinical sense: multiple risk factors, a smoking history, symptoms that point toward the coronaries, a family history that makes the picture worse. Women before menopause are in a naturally lower-risk category, estrogen providing a kind of biological protection against coronary disease that tracks meaningfully in the numbers. After menopause, that protection fades and the risk profile converges with men's. That hormonal transition is one of the factors doctors weigh when deciding who actually needs the CT and who needs a conversation about blood pressure management instead.



The key clinical point, and one worth knowing, is that the window for reversal is real but not indefinite. Caught early and treated aggressively, the heart muscle responds. Left alone long enough, the structural changes become permanent and the trajectory toward heart failure or arrhythmia becomes much harder to redirect.

Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily

The exercise prescription is 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week, which works out to about 20 minutes a day with a rest day built in, or five 30-minute sessions, or whatever configuration actually fits your life. The clinical definition of moderate intensity has a pleasing specificity to it: you can hold a conversation, but you cannot sing. Not comfortably, anyway. If you're belting out a full chorus on the treadmill, you're not working hard enough. If you can't string a sentence together, you've gone too far. Somewhere in that conversational middle ground is where the cardiopulmonary benefits accumulate. Pair the aerobic work with resistance training and you have, according to both international and domestic guidelines, the most evidence-backed combination for long-term cardiovascular health. The TCM angle at a hospital like Yueyang is more interesting than the usual integrated-medicine boilerplate. The division of labor, as Dr. Fang describes it, is fairly logical: Western medicine handles the diagnosed disease, the structural problems, the acute interventions. TCM works the territory before that, the sub-health zone where people feel consistently off but can't get a diagnosis to hang it on. Customized herbal formulas, constitution-specific teas, targeted physical recuperation. Whether you find that compelling probably depends on your priors, but the clinical population walking into Yueyang right now, sleep-deprived white-collar workers with clean ECGs and persistent palpitations, is precisely the demographic TCM practitioners would argue they're best positioned to help. The full picture, then: sleep properly, get the annual numbers checked, exercise consistently at an intensity you could describe to someone while doing it, and if your body is sending signals that don't resolve into a clean Western diagnosis, consider that there might be another framework worth consulting. None of this is complicated. Most of it is just genuinely hard to maintain in a city that treats 11pm as a reasonable dinner reservation time.

Health Byte Tips SinoUnited Health has opened a dedicated Lu's Acupuncture clinic, which is either a savvy read of the current moment or just good timing, given that half of Shanghai's white-collar population appears to be newly interested in what TCM can do for a cardiovascular system running on four hours of sleep and ambient dread. Lu's Acupuncture is a genuine lineage. Lu Shouyan founded the school, it earned national intangible cultural heritage status in 2010, and the clinic is staffed by practitioners who can actually trace their training back through that line. That matters in TCM in the way that provenance matters anywhere: the thing is only as good as the chain of transmission behind it. The approach here is classic meridian-based diagnosis and precise needling, which is to say it's not the airport-spa version, combined with modern medical assessment and what the clinic calls multidisciplinary collaboration. The target population is chronic disease patients and the sub-health cohort, that large and poorly-served group of people who feel consistently wrong but whose lab results keep coming back unremarkable.

Credit: Ti Gong

The practitioners are fourth and fifth-generation disciples, which in a century-old lineage means the knowledge has passed through enough hands to have been tested, refined, and occasionally argued over. The clinical focus is chronic pain, sleep disorders, digestive problems, and the catch-all of sub-health wellness, treated through individualized syndrome differentiation rather than a standardized protocol. You come in, they assess your specific constitution, they needle accordingly. That's the pitch, and for the conditions on that list, particularly sleep and chronic pain, it's a pitch with a reasonable evidence base behind it. SinoUnited is positioning the clinic as an export platform, which makes sense given where TCM sits globally right now. International patients, standardized services, cross-cultural medical exchange. "Key name card" is the kind of phrase that arrives pre-translated from a press release, but the underlying ambition is real enough: take a verified Shanghai lineage, run it through a modern clinical framework, and make it legible to patients who didn't grow up with the system. Whether that works depends almost entirely on execution. The heritage is there. The century of accumulated technique is there. What remains is whether the translation holds.

Credit: Ti Gong

Upcoming Topics Many people complain about back pain and waist pain. We will talk about the reason of such pain and how to prevent them as well as the treatment. Stay tuned!