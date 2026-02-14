Hospital Activates Critical Pediatric Transfer Teams During Holiday

The Children's Hospital of Fudan University in Shanghai has two critical patient transfer teams on standby for emergencies, which include moving unwell children and critical newborn babies from Shanghai and nearby provinces, during the long Spring Festival holiday that begins on Sunday.

We will promptly transport serious pediatric patients and newborns, including premature infants and those with critical conditions, to our hospital. Currently, we have nearly 1,000 children hospitalized during the festival. For newborns alone, we have over 200 beds available," said Dr Wang Yi, president of the hospital.

This facility is one of the leading medical centers for newborn patients in the country and it features an entire building dedicated to newborn care.

"The hospital has received newborns from expatriate pregnant women under various conditions. We have made extensive preparations and have a high-end system in place, along with the capability to handle emergency cases," Wang said.

Hospital officials visited the inpatient children and their parents in the intensive care unit, where they distributed New Year gifts.

Expatriate patients have made reservations during the holiday period, while some of them are planning to travel to Shanghai.

"We see many patients from other provinces and countries. Over 7,500 expatriate children were treated last year, including complex cases requiring genetic therapy and stem cell transplants," Wang said.

"Very recently, Russian and Italian patients received successful treatment. After a successful remote consultation yesterday, an Iranian child will fly to our hospital for rare disease treatment after the holiday."