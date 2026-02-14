[General]
Fudan University
Shanghai

Hospital Activates Critical Pediatric Transfer Teams During Holiday

by Cai Wenjun
February 14, 2026
Share Article:
Caption: Shot by Dong Jun. Edited by Dong Jun. Subtitles by Cai Wenjun.

The Children's Hospital of Fudan University in Shanghai has two critical patient transfer teams on standby for emergencies, which include moving unwell children and critical newborn babies from Shanghai and nearby provinces, during the long Spring Festival holiday that begins on Sunday.

We will promptly transport serious pediatric patients and newborns, including premature infants and those with critical conditions, to our hospital. Currently, we have nearly 1,000 children hospitalized during the festival. For newborns alone, we have over 200 beds available," said Dr Wang Yi, president of the hospital.

This facility is one of the leading medical centers for newborn patients in the country and it features an entire building dedicated to newborn care.

"The hospital has received newborns from expatriate pregnant women under various conditions. We have made extensive preparations and have a high-end system in place, along with the capability to handle emergency cases," Wang said.

Hospital officials visited the inpatient children and their parents in the intensive care unit, where they distributed New Year gifts.

Expatriate patients have made reservations during the holiday period, while some of them are planning to travel to Shanghai.

"We see many patients from other provinces and countries. Over 7,500 expatriate children were treated last year, including complex cases requiring genetic therapy and stem cell transplants," Wang said.

"Very recently, Russian and Italian patients received successful treatment. After a successful remote consultation yesterday, an Iranian child will fly to our hospital for rare disease treatment after the holiday."

Hospital Activates Critical Pediatric Transfer Teams During Holiday
Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily
Caption: Children's Hospital of Fudan University President Dr Wang Yi gives a Chinese New Year gift to a hospitalized boy.

Editor: Liu Qi

#Fudan University#Shanghai
Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

Sugar and Ceremony: Festival Sweets Around the World
FEATURED
[GENERAL]
Sugar and Ceremony: Festival Sweets Around the World
@ Cindy KuanLineMar 3, 2026
Daily Buzz: 3 March 2026
[Daily Buzz]
Daily Buzz: 3 March 2026
A quick look at the market, business and economic news making headlines in China.
CHINA EARNINGS DIGEST: February-January 2026
[Money]
CHINA EARNINGS DIGEST: February-January 2026
An earnings digest of China companies for the first two months of 2026 reflect trends in technology, consumer market, property and pharmaceutical sectors.
Robot Greetings as Shanghai Students Return for Spring Semester
[News]
Robot Greetings as Shanghai Students Return for Spring Semester
The city's 1.82 million primary and secondary students started their 2026 spring semester on Monday.

Popular Reads

Palmier: Shanghai's Butter-Flaky Treat with East-West Roots
1

Palmier: Shanghai's Butter-Flaky Treat with East-West Roots

Apple Unveils iPhone 17e in China: Entry-Level Specs Target Wider Users
2

Apple Unveils iPhone 17e in China: Entry-Level Specs Target Wider Users

Out of Sync With Fashion Trends, Guess to Shutter China Retail Operations
3

Out of Sync With Fashion Trends, Guess to Shutter China Retail Operations

What to Expect: Key Priorities at China's 2026 Two Sessions
4

What to Expect: Key Priorities at China's 2026 Two Sessions