Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

Shanghai General Hospital 24-hour Medical Service for International Patients

Is Shanghai General Hospital Right for You? The only public hospital in Shanghai offering round-the-clock international outpatient and emergency care, officially recognized by "Health China." It is especially known for: 24-hour inpatient service

Gastroscopy and Colonoscopy

CTA, MRA, MRCP, etc.,

Can provide English medical reports

About Shanghai General Hospital With nearly 70 years of international service experience, the International Medical Care Center (IMCC) of Shanghai General Hospital was the city's first joint-venture medical facility in 1993 and is now officially designated for international medical tourism. Its Model: GP + Specialty Care The hospital combines general practice with specialist expertise, delivering team-based, personalized care.

Medical Specialties: Ophthalmology Clinical Medicine Center Complicated retinal detachment, diabetic retinopathy, refractory glaucoma, complicated cataract, corneal disease and oblique amblyopia Urology Clinical Medicine Center Urologic oncology, prostate diseases, urologic stone, renal transplantation General Surgery Clinical Medicine Center Laparoscopy surgery, Da Vinci Robert surgery, laparoscopic gastric and colorectal cancer resection, liver transplantation, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, pancreatic & bile duct tumor, hepatic tumor Oncology Standardized comprehensive treatment of tumors, gynecological tumors, tumor of the urinary system, multiple myeloma, lymphoma MDT (multidisciplinary team)

Signature Department 1. Orthopedics Bone tumors Sports medicine Spinal orthopedics 2. Cardiology Hypertension Coronary heart disease Arrhythmias Heart failure