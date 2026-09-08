[General]
Hongkou
Songjiang
Shanghai

[SH Health Guide] Shanghai General Hospital

SH Health Guide
by Cai Wenjun
September 8, 2026
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Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

Shanghai General Hospital

24-hour Medical Service for International Patients

[SH Health Guide] Shanghai General Hospital

Is Shanghai General Hospital Right for You?

The only public hospital in Shanghai offering round-the-clock international outpatient and emergency care, officially recognized by "Health China."

It is especially known for:

  • 24-hour inpatient service
  • Gastroscopy and Colonoscopy
  • CTA, MRA, MRCP, etc.,
  • Can provide English medical reports

About Shanghai General Hospital

With nearly 70 years of international service experience, the International Medical Care Center (IMCC) of Shanghai General Hospital was the city's first joint-venture medical facility in 1993 and is now officially designated for international medical tourism.

Its Model: GP + Specialty Care

The hospital combines general practice with specialist expertise, delivering team-based, personalized care.

Medical Specialties:

Ophthalmology Clinical Medicine Center

Complicated retinal detachment, diabetic retinopathy, refractory glaucoma, complicated cataract, corneal disease and oblique amblyopia

Urology Clinical Medicine Center

Urologic oncology, prostate diseases, urologic stone, renal transplantation

General Surgery Clinical Medicine Center

Laparoscopy surgery, Da Vinci Robert surgery, laparoscopic gastric and colorectal cancer resection, liver transplantation, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, pancreatic & bile duct tumor, hepatic tumor

Oncology

Standardized comprehensive treatment of tumors, gynecological tumors, tumor of the urinary system, multiple myeloma, lymphoma

MDT (multidisciplinary team)

Signature Department

1. Orthopedics

Bone tumors

Sports medicine

Spinal orthopedics

2. Cardiology

Hypertension

Coronary heart disease

Arrhythmias

Heart failure

[SH Health Guide] Shanghai General Hospital

IF U GO

Shanghai General Hospital

Northern Division

Address: 86 Wujin Rd, Hongkou District 虹口区武进路86号

Southern Division

Address: 650 New Songjiang Rd, Songjiang District 松江区新松江路650号

Website: www.shgh.cn

24-hour service hotline: 021-6324-3852 (Northern Division); 021-3779-8630 (Southern Division)

Editor: Fu Rong

#Hongkou#Songjiang#Shanghai
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