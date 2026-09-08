[SH Health Guide] Shanghai General Hospital
Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.
Shanghai General Hospital
24-hour Medical Service for International Patients
Is Shanghai General Hospital Right for You?
The only public hospital in Shanghai offering round-the-clock international outpatient and emergency care, officially recognized by "Health China."
It is especially known for:
- 24-hour inpatient service
- Gastroscopy and Colonoscopy
- CTA, MRA, MRCP, etc.,
- Can provide English medical reports
About Shanghai General Hospital
With nearly 70 years of international service experience, the International Medical Care Center (IMCC) of Shanghai General Hospital was the city's first joint-venture medical facility in 1993 and is now officially designated for international medical tourism.
Its Model: GP + Specialty Care
The hospital combines general practice with specialist expertise, delivering team-based, personalized care.
Medical Specialties:
Ophthalmology Clinical Medicine Center
Complicated retinal detachment, diabetic retinopathy, refractory glaucoma, complicated cataract, corneal disease and oblique amblyopia
Urology Clinical Medicine Center
Urologic oncology, prostate diseases, urologic stone, renal transplantation
General Surgery Clinical Medicine Center
Laparoscopy surgery, Da Vinci Robert surgery, laparoscopic gastric and colorectal cancer resection, liver transplantation, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, pancreatic & bile duct tumor, hepatic tumor
Oncology
Standardized comprehensive treatment of tumors, gynecological tumors, tumor of the urinary system, multiple myeloma, lymphoma
MDT (multidisciplinary team)
Signature Department
1. Orthopedics
Bone tumors
Sports medicine
Spinal orthopedics
2. Cardiology
Hypertension
Coronary heart disease
Arrhythmias
Heart failure
IF U GO
Shanghai General Hospital
Northern Division
Address: 86 Wujin Rd, Hongkou District 虹口区武进路86号
Southern Division
Address: 650 New Songjiang Rd, Songjiang District 松江区新松江路650号
Website: www.shgh.cn
24-hour service hotline: 021-6324-3852 (Northern Division); 021-3779-8630 (Southern Division)
Editor: Fu Rong