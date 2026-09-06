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[SH Health Guide] Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital

SH Health Guide
by Cai Wenjun
September 6, 2026
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Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital

The Top Orthopedics Hospital in the Nation and the Home of the National Center of Orthopedics

[SH Health Guide] Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital

Is Shanghai Sixth Right for You?

The hospital is recommended for patients seeking high-end orthopedic diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation.

It is especially known for:

  • Expatriates and international visitors requiring emergency trauma care or specialized orthopedic treatment in Shanghai
  • International patients looking for advanced surgeries for complicated bone and joint issues, nerve and blood vessel injuries, bone tumors, or deformities after injuries
  • Athletes and active individuals needing sports medicine expertise, from minimally invasive surgery to full rehabilitation
  • Patients with acute or chronic pain seeking multidisciplinary pain management with interventional procedures
  • Patients with orthopedic conditions across all nine subspecialties
  • Patients with international health insurance preferring direct billing and multilingual support from diagnosis through recovery

About Shanghai Sixth

Since 1904, Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital has pioneered amputated limb replantation, "China Hand" procedures, and ultrasound diagnosis in China. Its two campuses offer multilingual support (English, Japanese) and streamlined processes for international patients through its International Medical Services.

Medical Specialities

National Center for Orthopedics

World-class expertise in limb replantation and microsurgery

Integrated Care Model

Seamless collaboration across orthopedics, rehabilitation, emergency, and pain management

Trauma & Emergency Excellence

Shanghai's No. 1 in emergency volume, with a zero-transfer resuscitation unit

Pioneering Analgesia

First emergency analgesia service of its kind in Shanghai

Signature Departments

1. Orthopedics

Sports Medicine

Foot and Ankle Surgery

Spinal Surgery

Sports Rehabilitation Research Institute

2. Emergency Medicine

an emergency trauma preemptive analgesia system

the integrated trauma resuscitation unit

precise debridement and repair capabilities

3. Pain Management

IF U GO

Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital Xuhui Branch

Address: No. 600 Yishan Rd, Xuhui District 徐汇区宜山路600号

Tel: +86 21-24056318 (International Medical Center)


Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital Lingang Branch

Address: No.222 Ring Lake West Third Rd, Pudong New Area 浦东新区环湖西三路222号

Tel: +86 21-38297261 (International Medical Center)

Official Website: www.6thhosp.com

[SH Health Guide] Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital

Editor: Fu Rong

#Pudong#Xuhui#Pudong New Area#Shanghai
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