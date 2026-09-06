Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital The Top Orthopedics Hospital in the Nation and the Home of the National Center of Orthopedics

Is Shanghai Sixth Right for You? The hospital is recommended for patients seeking high-end orthopedic diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation. It is especially known for:

Expatriates and international visitors requiring emergency trauma care or specialized orthopedic treatment in Shanghai

International patients looking for advanced surgeries for complicated bone and joint issues, nerve and blood vessel injuries, bone tumors, or deformities after injuries

Athletes and active individuals needing sports medicine expertise, from minimally invasive surgery to full rehabilitation

Patients with acute or chronic pain seeking multidisciplinary pain management with interventional procedures

Patients with orthopedic conditions across all nine subspecialties

Patients with international health insurance preferring direct billing and multilingual support from diagnosis through recovery

About Shanghai Sixth Since 1904, Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital has pioneered amputated limb replantation, "China Hand" procedures, and ultrasound diagnosis in China. Its two campuses offer multilingual support (English, Japanese) and streamlined processes for international patients through its International Medical Services.

Medical Specialities National Center for Orthopedics World-class expertise in limb replantation and microsurgery Integrated Care Model Seamless collaboration across orthopedics, rehabilitation, emergency, and pain management Trauma & Emergency Excellence Shanghai's No. 1 in emergency volume, with a zero-transfer resuscitation unit Pioneering Analgesia First emergency analgesia service of its kind in Shanghai

Signature Departments 1. Orthopedics Sports Medicine Foot and Ankle Surgery Spinal Surgery Sports Rehabilitation Research Institute 2. Emergency Medicine an emergency trauma preemptive analgesia system the integrated trauma resuscitation unit precise debridement and repair capabilities 3. Pain Management