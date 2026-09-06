[SH Health Guide] Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital
Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.
Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital
The Top Orthopedics Hospital in the Nation and the Home of the National Center of Orthopedics
Is Shanghai Sixth Right for You?
The hospital is recommended for patients seeking high-end orthopedic diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation.
It is especially known for:
- Expatriates and international visitors requiring emergency trauma care or specialized orthopedic treatment in Shanghai
- International patients looking for advanced surgeries for complicated bone and joint issues, nerve and blood vessel injuries, bone tumors, or deformities after injuries
- Athletes and active individuals needing sports medicine expertise, from minimally invasive surgery to full rehabilitation
- Patients with acute or chronic pain seeking multidisciplinary pain management with interventional procedures
- Patients with orthopedic conditions across all nine subspecialties
- Patients with international health insurance preferring direct billing and multilingual support from diagnosis through recovery
About Shanghai Sixth
Since 1904, Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital has pioneered amputated limb replantation, "China Hand" procedures, and ultrasound diagnosis in China. Its two campuses offer multilingual support (English, Japanese) and streamlined processes for international patients through its International Medical Services.
Medical Specialities
National Center for Orthopedics
World-class expertise in limb replantation and microsurgery
Integrated Care Model
Seamless collaboration across orthopedics, rehabilitation, emergency, and pain management
Trauma & Emergency Excellence
Shanghai's No. 1 in emergency volume, with a zero-transfer resuscitation unit
Pioneering Analgesia
First emergency analgesia service of its kind in Shanghai
Signature Departments
1. Orthopedics
Sports Medicine
Foot and Ankle Surgery
Spinal Surgery
Sports Rehabilitation Research Institute
2. Emergency Medicine
an emergency trauma preemptive analgesia system
the integrated trauma resuscitation unit
precise debridement and repair capabilities
3. Pain Management
IF U GO
Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital Xuhui Branch
Address: No. 600 Yishan Rd, Xuhui District 徐汇区宜山路600号
Tel: +86 21-24056318 (International Medical Center)
Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital Lingang Branch
Address: No.222 Ring Lake West Third Rd, Pudong New Area 浦东新区环湖西三路222号
Tel: +86 21-38297261 (International Medical Center)
Official Website: www.6thhosp.com
Editor: Fu Rong