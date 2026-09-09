[SH Health Guide] Shanghai Tenth People's Hospital
Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.
Shanghai Tenth People's Hospital
Comprehensive Multidisciplinary Medical Care for International Patients
Why Shanghai Tenth People's Hospital International Medical Center?
Shanghai Tenth People's Hospital International Medical Center provides high-quality, patient-centered medical care for expatriates, overseas visitors, and internationally insured patients. It offers a wide range of specialist services, minimally invasive treatments in a setting where multiple languages are spoken.
Areas of expertise include:
- Comprehensive dental care with leading clinical quality and safety standards
- Advanced ophthalmic care, including refractive surgery and treatment of complex eye diseases
- Ultrasound-guided minimally invasive tumor ablation and interventional therapy
- Multilingual medical services with direct billing for major international commercial insurance providers
About Shanghai Tenth People's Hospital
Founded in 1910, Shanghai Tenth People's Hospital is a Grade A tertiary teaching hospital affiliated with Tongji University.
The International Medical Center delivers integrated outpatient services for both Chinese and international patients, supported by experienced specialists, multidisciplinary collaboration, internationally oriented clinical pathways, and high standards of medical quality and patient safety.
Medical Specialties
Stomatology (Dentistry)
Comprehensive dental care with high standards of clinical quality and patient safety.
Ophthalmology
Comprehensive ophthalmic care, from advanced diagnostics to complex eye surgery.
Minimally Invasive Tumor Treatment Center (Department of Medical Ultrasound)
Radiation-free ultrasound-guided minimally invasive interventional therapy for tumors and benign lesions.
Centers of Excellence
1. Stomatology
Dental Implants and Prosthetic Restoration
Orthodontic Treatment (Clear Aligners and Fixed Braces)
Periodontal Care
Pediatric Dentistry
2. Ophthalmology
Laser Vision Correction (LASIK / SMILE)
Implantable Collamer Lens (ICL)
Cataract and Glaucoma Surgery
Corneal Disorders
Retinal Diseases
Dry Eye Management
3. Minimally Invasive Tumor Treatment Center
Ultrasound-guided Tumor and Nodule Ablation
Ultrasound-guided Biopsy
Cyst Aspiration
Sclerotherapy
Drainage Procedures
Minimally Invasive Gynecological Therapy
If U Go
Shanghai Tenth People's Hospital International Medical Center
Address: 1/F, Bldg 2
East Entrance: 1820 Gonghexin Rd 共和新路1820号
South Entrance: 301 Yanchang Rd M. 延长中路301号
Website: www.shdsyy.org.cn
Tel: +86 21 6630 7026, +86 21 6630 1159 (International Medical Center)
Nearest Metro: Line 1, Yanchang Road Station
International Outpatient Services
Clinic hours: 8am-5pm; Monday to Saturday
Appointments are recommended.
Consultation Fees: Consultation fees range from 500 to 2,000 yuan per visit, depending on the physician and specialty.
Direct billing is available for patients covered by participating international commercial medical insurance plans.
Editor: Fu Rong