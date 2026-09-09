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[SH Health Guide] Shanghai Tenth People's Hospital

SH Health Guide
by Cai Wenjun
September 9, 2026
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Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

Shanghai Tenth People's Hospital

Comprehensive Multidisciplinary Medical Care for International Patients

[SH Health Guide] Shanghai Tenth People's Hospital

Why Shanghai Tenth People's Hospital International Medical Center?

Shanghai Tenth People's Hospital International Medical Center provides high-quality, patient-centered medical care for expatriates, overseas visitors, and internationally insured patients. It offers a wide range of specialist services, minimally invasive treatments in a setting where multiple languages are spoken.

Areas of expertise include:

  • Comprehensive dental care with leading clinical quality and safety standards
  • Advanced ophthalmic care, including refractive surgery and treatment of complex eye diseases
  • Ultrasound-guided minimally invasive tumor ablation and interventional therapy
  • Multilingual medical services with direct billing for major international commercial insurance providers

About Shanghai Tenth People's Hospital

Founded in 1910, Shanghai Tenth People's Hospital is a Grade A tertiary teaching hospital affiliated with Tongji University.

The International Medical Center delivers integrated outpatient services for both Chinese and international patients, supported by experienced specialists, multidisciplinary collaboration, internationally oriented clinical pathways, and high standards of medical quality and patient safety.

[SH Health Guide] Shanghai Tenth People's Hospital

Medical Specialties

Stomatology (Dentistry)

Comprehensive dental care with high standards of clinical quality and patient safety.

Ophthalmology

Comprehensive ophthalmic care, from advanced diagnostics to complex eye surgery.

Minimally Invasive Tumor Treatment Center (Department of Medical Ultrasound)

Radiation-free ultrasound-guided minimally invasive interventional therapy for tumors and benign lesions.

Centers of Excellence

1. Stomatology

Dental Implants and Prosthetic Restoration

Orthodontic Treatment (Clear Aligners and Fixed Braces)

Periodontal Care

Pediatric Dentistry

2. Ophthalmology

Laser Vision Correction (LASIK / SMILE)

Implantable Collamer Lens (ICL)

Cataract and Glaucoma Surgery

Corneal Disorders

Retinal Diseases

Dry Eye Management

3. Minimally Invasive Tumor Treatment Center

Ultrasound-guided Tumor and Nodule Ablation

Ultrasound-guided Biopsy

Cyst Aspiration

Sclerotherapy

Drainage Procedures

Minimally Invasive Gynecological Therapy

If U Go

Shanghai Tenth People's Hospital International Medical Center

Address: 1/F, Bldg 2

East Entrance: 1820 Gonghexin Rd 共和新路1820号

South Entrance: 301 Yanchang Rd M. 延长中路301号

Website: www.shdsyy.org.cn

Tel: +86 21 6630 7026, +86 21 6630 1159 (International Medical Center)

Nearest Metro: Line 1, Yanchang Road Station

International Outpatient Services

Clinic hours: 8am-5pm; Monday to Saturday

Appointments are recommended.

Consultation Fees: Consultation fees range from 500 to 2,000 yuan per visit, depending on the physician and specialty.

Direct billing is available for patients covered by participating international commercial medical insurance plans.

Editor: Fu Rong

#Shanghai
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