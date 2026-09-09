[SH Health Guide] Shanghai Tenth People's Hospital

Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide , we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

Shanghai Tenth People's Hospital International Medical Center provides high-quality, patient-centered medical care for expatriates, overseas visitors, and internationally insured patients. It offers a wide range of specialist services, minimally invasive treatments in a setting where multiple languages are spoken.

The International Medical Center delivers integrated outpatient services for both Chinese and international patients, supported by experienced specialists, multidisciplinary collaboration, internationally oriented clinical pathways, and high standards of medical quality and patient safety.

Founded in 1910, Shanghai Tenth People's Hospital is a Grade A tertiary teaching hospital affiliated with Tongji University.

Radiation-free ultrasound-guided minimally invasive interventional therapy for tumors and benign lesions.

Comprehensive ophthalmic care, from advanced diagnostics to complex eye surgery.

Comprehensive dental care with high standards of clinical quality and patient safety.

If U Go

Shanghai Tenth People's Hospital International Medical Center

Address: 1/F, Bldg 2

East Entrance: 1820 Gonghexin Rd 共和新路1820号

South Entrance: 301 Yanchang Rd M. 延长中路301号

Website: www.shdsyy.org.cn

Tel: +86 21 6630 7026, +86 21 6630 1159 (International Medical Center)

Nearest Metro: Line 1, Yanchang Road Station

International Outpatient Services

Clinic hours: 8am-5pm; Monday to Saturday

Appointments are recommended.

Consultation Fees: Consultation fees range from 500 to 2,000 yuan per visit, depending on the physician and specialty.

Direct billing is available for patients covered by participating international commercial medical insurance plans.