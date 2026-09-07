[General]
Minhang
Shanghai

[SH Health Guide] Tongji Hospital

SH Health Guide
by Cai Wenjun
September 7, 2026
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Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

Tongji Hospital

A Century of Healing. A World of Care.

Trusted Excellence in Medicine Since 1900

[SH Health Guide] Tongji Hospital

Is Tongji Right for You?

It is especially known for:

  • Expatriates seeking premium, multilingual healthcare in Shanghai
  • International medical travelers needing specialized diagnosis or treatment
  • Patients with international commercial health insurance preferring direct billing
  • Individuals seeking world-class specialty care through global partnerships
  • Families looking for comprehensive, personalized health management

About Tongji

The International Medical Services of Tongji Hospital has campuses in Putuo and Minhang districts.

The hospital makes world-class care accessible through partnerships with leading institutions in Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and the US and has direct billing with 20 international insurers.

Centers of Excellence

Respiratory & Thoracic Medicine

Chronic airway disorders and multidisciplinary pulmonary nodule therapy.

Psychiatry and Clinical Psychology

An integrated approach combining psychotherapy, pharmacotherapy and neuromodulation therapy to treat anxiety, mood disorders, insomnia and psychosomatic conditions across developmental and adult populations.

Spine & Orthopedic Rehabilitation

Surgical options for spinal cord injury include stem cell transplants and physical neuromodulation using electrical and magnetic stimulation.

Gastroenterology & Endoscopic Medicine

Patented non-invasive pressure measurement. Leading endoscopic treatment for early GI tumors and chronic liver disease.

Signature Departments

1. Precision Surgical Oncology

Breast Center

Thyroid Center

Urology

2. Ophthalmology & Cardiac Rehabilitation

combined anterior/posterior cement surgery

cardiac and psychological care

3. Emergency Trauma Center

[SH Health Guide] Tongji Hospital

If You Go

International Medical Services of Tongji Hospital

Address: 389 Xincun Road, Putuo District, Shanghai 普陀区新村路389号

Tel: +86 21 66111913 +86 13052254620

Nearest Metro: Line 7, Xincun Road Station

Website: www.tongji-hospital.com.cn

Editor: Fu Rong

#Minhang#Shanghai
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