[SH Health Guide] Tongji Hospital
Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.
Tongji Hospital
A Century of Healing. A World of Care.
Trusted Excellence in Medicine Since 1900
Is Tongji Right for You?
It is especially known for:
- Expatriates seeking premium, multilingual healthcare in Shanghai
- International medical travelers needing specialized diagnosis or treatment
- Patients with international commercial health insurance preferring direct billing
- Individuals seeking world-class specialty care through global partnerships
- Families looking for comprehensive, personalized health management
About Tongji
The International Medical Services of Tongji Hospital has campuses in Putuo and Minhang districts.
The hospital makes world-class care accessible through partnerships with leading institutions in Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and the US and has direct billing with 20 international insurers.
Centers of Excellence
Respiratory & Thoracic Medicine
Chronic airway disorders and multidisciplinary pulmonary nodule therapy.
Psychiatry and Clinical Psychology
An integrated approach combining psychotherapy, pharmacotherapy and neuromodulation therapy to treat anxiety, mood disorders, insomnia and psychosomatic conditions across developmental and adult populations.
Spine & Orthopedic Rehabilitation
Surgical options for spinal cord injury include stem cell transplants and physical neuromodulation using electrical and magnetic stimulation.
Gastroenterology & Endoscopic Medicine
Patented non-invasive pressure measurement. Leading endoscopic treatment for early GI tumors and chronic liver disease.
Signature Departments
1. Precision Surgical Oncology
Breast Center
Thyroid Center
Urology
2. Ophthalmology & Cardiac Rehabilitation
combined anterior/posterior cement surgery
cardiac and psychological care
3. Emergency Trauma Center
If You Go
International Medical Services of Tongji Hospital
Address: 389 Xincun Road, Putuo District, Shanghai 普陀区新村路389号
Tel: +86 21 66111913 +86 13052254620
Nearest Metro: Line 7, Xincun Road Station
Website: www.tongji-hospital.com.cn
Editor: Fu Rong