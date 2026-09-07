[SH Health Guide] Tongji Hospital

Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide , we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

Trusted Excellence in Medicine Since 1900

A Century of Healing. A World of Care.

It is especially known for:

The hospital makes world-class care accessible through partnerships with leading institutions in Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and the US and has direct billing with 20 international insurers.

The International Medical Services of Tongji Hospital has campuses in Putuo and Minhang districts.

Centers of Excellence

Respiratory & Thoracic Medicine

Chronic airway disorders and multidisciplinary pulmonary nodule therapy.

Psychiatry and Clinical Psychology

An integrated approach combining psychotherapy, pharmacotherapy and neuromodulation therapy to treat anxiety, mood disorders, insomnia and psychosomatic conditions across developmental and adult populations.

Spine & Orthopedic Rehabilitation

Surgical options for spinal cord injury include stem cell transplants and physical neuromodulation using electrical and magnetic stimulation.

Gastroenterology & Endoscopic Medicine

Patented non-invasive pressure measurement. Leading endoscopic treatment for early GI tumors and chronic liver disease.