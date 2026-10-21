[Big News] CNS Launches Shanghai Health Directory

Shanghai has seen an influx of many new foreign faces this year, whether it's in the growth of the resident expats living here or the millions of tourists that have been breaking records visiting Shanghai. So, we thought it was high time to develop something that... would be considered critical digital infrastructure for the city: The CNS Shanghai Health Directory.

Other health directories exist; we know this. So... why would CNS step into the ring?

- Longevity: City News Service and Shanghai Daily have been deeply involved with Shanghai's healthcare industry for over 20 years. We know things that others just don't.

- More than Just 'Marketing': Our connections throughout Shanghai's healthcare industry extend well past a transactional relationship between talking to a hospital's marketing team and receiving cash for advertisements. We know the doctors, the administrators, and people within the governing institutions that give us unique insight into how Shanghai's system works.

- Real feedback from real users: We built the initial launch of the health guide to attune to the needs of expats. One of the questions that kept coming up was "but which hospital specializes in what." We know their specializations, so we put a focus on highlighting that.

- Comprehensive: We don't just focus on international hospitals. China pours billions into research & development in medical technology, pharmaceuticals, and cutting-edge treatments, many of which are being developed right here, in Shanghai. We've launched with 36 hospitals, 32 of which are public, City Level (Grade 3) with an A-Classification (top tier), and four international hospitals to start.

Shanghai is accelerating its strategic development into a premier Asian medical hub and an internationally acclaimed destination for cross-border healthcare. The city has continuously optimized policy frameworks and innovative pilot mechanisms to upgrade its global medical service system, and CNS is integrating itself into this optimization as digital infrastructure for people living here.

We're spoiled in Shanghai

Shanghai possesses a concentrated array of top-ranking public medical institutions and state-of-the-art clinical technologies. Boasting a professional legacy of serving foreign patients since the 1980s, the city has pioneered standardized international medical services nationwide. By implementing cross-border medical tourism pilots for both public and private hospitals, Shanghai has issued China's first local industrial standard for international medical care, establishing unified normative benchmarks covering multilingual medical assistance, cross-border consultation procedures, global insurance settlement, and standardized patient-centered service protocols.