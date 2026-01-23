[General]
Fudan University
Shanghai

Shanghai Cancer Center Pioneers Full Hospital "No-Family" Care

by Cai Wenjun
January 23, 2026
Share Article:

Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center is one of the first public hospitals in the city to introduce "no-family care" in all inpatient wards. Patients receive 24-hour care from experienced hospital staff, removing the need for family members or private aids.

A citywide experiment that began early last year required hospitals to offer such services in ICUs and other self-selected wards. The Shanghai Health Commission said the policy addresses the growing elderly population, diverse patient needs and alleviates the care-giving burden on families.

Shanghai Cancer Center Pioneers Full Hospital
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A caregiver with a patient at Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center.

All hospitalized patients receive professional, high-quality and digitally supported care from the leading national cancer treatment center. The hospital has trained all caregivers in professional nursing, rehabilitation and mental health support to ensure standardized and qualified care.

"Most patients here are battling cancer. Our training is specifically tailored to meet their needs and challenges," said Li Chen, vice president of the center. "It goes beyond basic life support skills – it's about fostering a deep understanding of cancer patients' requirements to deliver high-quality service and act as effective partners to our nursing staff."

Caregivers play a crucial role within the clinical team. They are involved in nursing shift handovers and work closely with nurses to monitor changes in patients' conditions, adjusting care priorities as needed. Nurses offer guidance and assess the performance of caregivers.

The hospital has established a digital platform to oversee the entire no-family care process.

"Since implementation, the average time for postoperative patients to stand and walk independently has been reduced by one day, and the overall hospital stay has shortened by 0.63 days. This data validates the positive impact of our care model," Li noted.

The initiative represents a significant shift toward institutionalized, professional patient care, demonstrating how structured support systems can improve recovery outcomes and optimize hospital resource utilization.

#Fudan University#Shanghai
Share Article:
ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It...

Minhang Officials Vow More Efforts to Push High-Quality Development
FEATURED
[NEWS]
Minhang Officials Vow More Efforts to Push High-Quality Development
@ Ding Yining,Cui Songge,Zang Zun,Li YiLineFeb 10, 2026
[BIG News] HUGE Changes at City News Service. Click to Read More
[BIG News]
[BIG News] HUGE Changes at City News Service. Click to Read More
Shanghai's City News Service 3.0 signals a new era of expat-friendly living...blending community, storytelling, and services as Shanghai deepens its global-city welcome.
China Experimental Xiqu Exhibition Concluded with A Showcase of Operatic Innovation
[General]
China Experimental Xiqu Exhibition Concluded with A Showcase of Operatic Innovation
A highlight performance at the Zhou Xinfang Art Space marked the conclusion of the 2025 China Experimental Xiqu (Traditional Opera) Exhibition on Sunday.
Dance Center Celebrates 10th Birthday with New Performance Season
[General]
Dance Center Celebrates 10th Birthday with New Performance Season
The Shanghai International Dance Center celebrates its 10th anniversary by announcing a new performance season, featuring both new works and the return of beloved classics.

Popular Reads

[BIG News] HUGE Changes at City News Service. Click to Read More
1

[BIG News] HUGE Changes at City News Service. Click to Read More

China Backs Shanghai's Push for Global Green Shipping Hub Status
2

China Backs Shanghai's Push for Global Green Shipping Hub Status

4,000km Taxi Ride from Hainan to Harbin: Two Foreign Vloggers' Incredible Challenge
3

4,000km Taxi Ride from Hainan to Harbin: Two Foreign Vloggers' Incredible Challenge

Zoo Closed Over Tiger Death Cover-Up, Fake Streams and Donation Fraud
4

Zoo Closed Over Tiger Death Cover-Up, Fake Streams and Donation Fraud