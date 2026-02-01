[Quick News]
Hongqiao
Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station
Shanghai

70 Percent Capacity Boost at Shanghai Railway Station's South Entrance for Spring Festival Rush

by Zhu Qing
February 1, 2026
Caption: Shot by Dong Jun. Edited by Dong Jun. Reported by Zhu Qing. Subtitles by Zhu Qing.
Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily
Caption: A view of Shanghai Railway Station, where the South Entrance officially reopened on Saturday following an upgrade, ahead of the Spring Festival travel rush.

Shanghai Railway Station has ramped up entry and security screening capacity at its South Entrance ahead of the Spring Festival travel rush, which begins tomorrow.

The upgraded facility, which completed renovation work in late January, has boosted the South Entrance's overall handling capacity by approximately 70 percent. Specifically, the number of ticket gates has climbed from 16 to 24, while the count of security scanners has risen from 7 to 12.

Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily
Caption: Passengers queue at entry gates and security screening checkpoints at Shanghai Railway Station, where more facilities are in place as the Spring Festival travel rush approaches.
Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily
Caption: Passengers walk beneath newly added covered walkways at the South Entrance of Shanghai Railway Station, providing shelter between Metro Line 1 and the taxi pick-up area.

A newly installed network of covered walkways now connects the South Entrance to Metro Line 1's Exit 1, the taxi pickup zone, and outdoor entry-exit routes, sheltering passengers from rain and inclement weather.

To minimize travel time within the station, a newly launched integrated service hub on the east side consolidates seven staffed ticketing windows. This setup allows passengers to purchase or modify tickets on-site, eliminating the need to cross adjacent roads to access older, standalone ticketing facilities.

On the west side, a newly established off-site lost-and-found counter enables travelers to reclaim misplaced belongings without having to undergo security screening again. Inside the station, transfer concourses have also been widened to enhance pedestrian flow following security clearance.

"Coupled with earlier upgrades at the North Entrance, these improvements help streamline passenger flow throughout the entire station," said Tao Yongli, deputy director of the Passenger Transport Section at the station.

According to the Shanghai Transportation Commission, Shanghai Railway Station consistently ranks second only to Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station in terms of passenger traffic volume during the Spring Festival travel rush.

