Shanghai Chest Hospital Breaks Deadlock: Integrated Care Solves "Tumor + Heart" Dilemma

Building on its strengths in cardiothoracic medicine, the hospital has established Shanghai's first integrated cardiothoracic ward, dedicated to full-scope cardiovascular management for patients at high cardiac risk throughout their cancer treatment journey.

Shanghai Chest Hospital offers coordinated care for patients with cancer and heart disease, addressing the challenge of treating both simultaneously. The hospital utilizes its multidisciplinary cardio-oncology expertise and an innovative integrated cardio-thoracic ward.

Recently, a 73-year-old lung cancer patient was found to have a severely blocked cardiac vessel during preoperative assessment, putting him at risk of myocardial infarction or cardiac arrest.

Standard protocols would have required a three-month delay for lung cancer surgery if cardiac intervention were prioritized, while proceeding directly to tumor removal would have exposed the patient to fatal cardiac risks.

After a thorough multidisciplinary evaluation, the medical team implemented a staged strategy: stabilizing the heart first, then performing lung cancer resection following rapid rehabilitation. Subsequent follow‑ups confirmed excellent recovery of both cardiac and pulmonary function.

"This is a textbook example of the value our integrated ward delivers," noted Dr Hou Xumin, president of Shanghai Chest Hospital. "As Shanghai's first dedicated cardio‑thoracic integrated ward, this model breaks down traditional departmental silos and enables true 'heart‑lung joint protection'."

The team employs a flexible, patient‑centered approach:

Prioritize cardiac intervention for unstable coronary disease or heart failure

Proceed with tumor resection when cardiac function is sufficiently stable

Deliver urgent, targeted responses to acute cardiac events

"This innovative care model redefines management for complex 'tumor + heart' patients," Hou added. "Through deepened multidisciplinary cardio‑oncology integration, we are transforming a once‑intractable dilemma into a manageable clinical challenge. We will continue refining this integrated care model to deliver personalized, whole‑process treatment, creating a safer clinical pathway for patients battling both thoracic tumors and heart disease."