Shanghai Eye and ENT Hospital Gets License for China's First Flying Hospital

by Cai Wenjun
January 30, 2026
Shanghai-based Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital of Fudan University has received license for the nation's first "flying hospital," marking a significant step in China's development of aviation medical services.

In collaboration with the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, the hospital transformed a C909 commercial jet into a mobile medical facility. The first round of charitable surgeries has already been successfully performed onboard.

Patients from rural areas in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and Guizhou Province have undergone charitable operations on the aircraft.

Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A patient (center) from Xinjiang receives a charity surgery on his eyes at the airplane.

To ensure medical safety and quality, the hospital worked closely with the aircraft manufacturer to carry out comprehensive modifications, including installing a Class I clean operating room – the highest hygiene standard – to meet surgical requirements.

A series of management mechanisms covering personnel, equipment, infection control, emergency response, and environmental protection have been established and rigorously tested through repeated drills.

Since its maiden flight to Shihezi City, Xinjiang in September, the capabilities of the flying eye and ENT hospital have expanded from basic diagnosis and treatment to performing surgeries.

The airplane, which is equipped with high-end medical devices and medical staff with excellent skills, focuses on providing cutting-edge service to patients in rural areas near their home while grassroots medical staff are also able to receive training conveniently.

In the future, the aircraft will further broaden its service range, aiming to assist not only remote regions within China but also areas with limited medical resources along the Belt and Road Initiative, hospital officials said.

