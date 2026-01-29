[Quick News]

Free Refund Policy for Wrong Online Train Bookings Made Permanent

by Zhang Chaoyan
January 29, 2026
Free Refund Policy for Wrong Online Train Bookings Made Permanent
Credit: Imaginechina
Caption: The scene inside a railway station

China State Railway Group said that the newly-released free refund policy for mistaken online train tickets bookings will be implemented on a permanent basis in the future, officials said on Thursday.

The policy, effective on January 19 along with the opening of ticketing for the upcoming chunyun (Chinese New Year travel rush), aims to make it easier for travelers to snatch the tickets. It covers tickets for travel on or after February 2.

Passengers are eligible for a full refund if they cancel online within 30 minutes of payment and no later than four hours before the train departs. The policy is intended to correct minor booking mistakes, such as choosing the wrong date or destination, and can be used once per passenger per day.

Click here for more details.

