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Shanghai Launches Global Medical Device Innovation And Training Hub

by Cai Wenjun
March 4, 2026
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Shanghai Launches Global Medical Device Innovation And Training Hub
Caption: This image is generated by AI

Shanghai inaugurated a new international medical device innovation and training center on Tuesday, aiming to accelerate scientific advancement and strengthen the integration of research with industrial application.

The center will function as an international service platform dedicated to the full lifecycle of medical device development. Its goal is to build a complete innovation chain for the biomedicine sector and drive high-quality growth across the industry.

The center will provide a comprehensive platform for international exhibitions, professional clinical training, and integrated trade services.

Zhao Dandan of the Shanghai Hospital Development Center

A key operational arm, the Global Innovative Medical Device Exhibition & Training Center, will serve as a primary gateway for bringing innovative products to Shanghai.

At the unveiling ceremony, 10 leading domestic and international medical device companies showcased their latest technologies, including cutting-edge imaging equipment, surgical robots, and intelligent diagnostic systems.

Shanghai Launches Global Medical Device Innovation And Training Hub
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The Global Innovative Medical Device Exhibition & Training Center was unveiled in Shanghai on Tuesday.

"The center will provide a comprehensive platform for international exhibitions, professional clinical training, and integrated trade services," said Zhao Dandan of the Shanghai Hospital Development Center, a principal founder of the initiative. "This will assist both domestic and international companies in introducing their latest products to Shanghai and other regions across China."

"The center will also play a vital role in spurring industry innovation, addressing clinical needs, and facilitating the translation of technological research into commercial application," Zhao added. "It will help drive the integration of artificial intelligence, new materials, and other advanced technologies into the medical device field."

Shanghai Launches Global Medical Device Innovation And Training Hub
Credit: Cai Wenjun
Caption: A local company staff introduces their latest medical device.

Spanning 19,000 square meters in Minhang District, the facility will not only serve as a permanent exhibition space for showcasing high-end and next-generation medical devices but also function as an incubation hub for new products and top-tier medical talent.

This will be achieved through offering research facilities, including animal test labs, advanced training programs, conference venues for technical exchanges, and a platform to connect innovative products directly with clinical demand.

Shanghai is a national leader in medical technology and clinical expertise. In 2025, surgical procedures performed in local city-level hospitals reflected this advanced capability, with minimally invasive surgeries accounting for 32.65 percent of all operations and complex surgeries representing 27.78 percent.

Editor: Fu Rong

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