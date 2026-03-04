Shanghai Launches Global Medical Device Innovation And Training Hub

Shanghai inaugurated a new international medical device innovation and training center on Tuesday, aiming to accelerate scientific advancement and strengthen the integration of research with industrial application. The center will function as an international service platform dedicated to the full lifecycle of medical device development. Its goal is to build a complete innovation chain for the biomedicine sector and drive high-quality growth across the industry.

The center will provide a comprehensive platform for international exhibitions, professional clinical training, and integrated trade services. Zhao Dandan of the Shanghai Hospital Development Center

A key operational arm, the Global Innovative Medical Device Exhibition & Training Center, will serve as a primary gateway for bringing innovative products to Shanghai. At the unveiling ceremony, 10 leading domestic and international medical device companies showcased their latest technologies, including cutting-edge imaging equipment, surgical robots, and intelligent diagnostic systems.

Credit: Ti Gong

"The center will provide a comprehensive platform for international exhibitions, professional clinical training, and integrated trade services," said Zhao Dandan of the Shanghai Hospital Development Center, a principal founder of the initiative. "This will assist both domestic and international companies in introducing their latest products to Shanghai and other regions across China." "The center will also play a vital role in spurring industry innovation, addressing clinical needs, and facilitating the translation of technological research into commercial application," Zhao added. "It will help drive the integration of artificial intelligence, new materials, and other advanced technologies into the medical device field."

Credit: Cai Wenjun