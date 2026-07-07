Shanghai's 'Flying Hospital' Travels to Kazakhstan for Medical Mission

China's first airborne hospital tour in Central Asia began in Almaty with the C909 Eye and ENT Aircraft Hospital.

The Eye, Ear, Nose, and Throat Hospital of Fudan University and the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China developed the world's first dedicated airborne hospital for ophthalmology and ENT treatment, based on a domestically built C909 commercial jet.

The aircraft arrived at Almaty Airport on June 29 and stayed until July 5 as part of the 21st Kazakhstan-China Commodities Exhibition.

The exhibition showcased China's aviation platforms and high-end medical technologies to medical specialists, aviation and emergency management practitioners, and local inhabitants from Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries.

It offered visitors an immersive experience of smart, digitalized, precision-driven airborne diagnosis and treatment.

This cutting-edge airborne medical system provides full-spectrum ophthalmology and ENT care while adapting to emergency rescue and aviation medical support operations.

The aircraft is outfitted with locally created intelligent medical devices for screening, diagnosis, surgery, rehabilitation, and remote multidisciplinary consultation.