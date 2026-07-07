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Fudan University

Shanghai's 'Flying Hospital' Travels to Kazakhstan for Medical Mission

by Cai Wenjun
July 7, 2026
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Shanghai's 'Flying Hospital' Travels to Kazakhstan for Medical Mission
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A commercial C909 jet, which was converted into a mobile medical facility, flew into Almaty in Kazakhstan this week.

China's first airborne hospital tour in Central Asia began in Almaty with the C909 Eye and ENT Aircraft Hospital.

The Eye, Ear, Nose, and Throat Hospital of Fudan University and the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China developed the world's first dedicated airborne hospital for ophthalmology and ENT treatment, based on a domestically built C909 commercial jet.

The aircraft arrived at Almaty Airport on June 29 and stayed until July 5 as part of the 21st Kazakhstan-China Commodities Exhibition.

The exhibition showcased China's aviation platforms and high-end medical technologies to medical specialists, aviation and emergency management practitioners, and local inhabitants from Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries.

It offered visitors an immersive experience of smart, digitalized, precision-driven airborne diagnosis and treatment.

This cutting-edge airborne medical system provides full-spectrum ophthalmology and ENT care while adapting to emergency rescue and aviation medical support operations.

The aircraft is outfitted with locally created intelligent medical devices for screening, diagnosis, surgery, rehabilitation, and remote multidisciplinary consultation.

Shanghai's 'Flying Hospital' Travels to Kazakhstan for Medical Mission
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Medical professionals from Kazakhstan check out the "flying hospital."

Before its deployment in Central Asia, the aircraft hospital gained operational experience both domestically and internationally. In early 2026, it made its international debut in Laos.

Over 1,700 medical consultations and 49 philanthropic procedures have been performed by this mobile medical platform. The Kazakhstan journey is the platform's second formal cross-border expedition since earning national medical practice qualifications, according to hospital president Dr Zhou Xingtao.

Shanghai's 'Flying Hospital' Travels to Kazakhstan for Medical Mission
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Dr Zhou Xingtao, president of the Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital, checks a patient in Kazakhstan.

Editor: Fu Rong

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