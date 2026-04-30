Local medical experts emphasize that surgery is not a "one-size-fits-all" solution for children's snoring. Instead, they advocate for a tiered assessment and individualized treatment plans for pediatric obstructive sleep apnea, supported by multiple randomized clinical trials.

The research by Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital was published by the medical journal JAMA Pediatrics.

Snoring, mouth breathing, and nighttime breathing discomfort are common in children. Tonsil and adenoid resection is a mainstream surgical treatment for pediatric sleep-disordered breathing. Many parents worry about their children's snoring and want surgery right away.

The research team led by Dr Su Kaiming from the Pediatric Snoring Center and Department of Otorhinolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery from Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital conducted a study on clinical judgment and solutions on the issue to provide objective and scientific suggestions to parents.

The study indicates that saline nasal sprays, along with daily health management and regular follow-ups, can effectively relieve mild to moderate pediatric OSA. Adding intranasal hormones brings no additional therapeutic benefits.

Using the apnea-hypopnea index alone to determine surgical indications can be inconsistent. Children's respiratory tracts are still developing, so mild to moderate OSA symptoms may improve naturally. Standardized follow-up alone improves symptoms in many mild cases, according to studies. Experts recommend conservative management and stepwise intervention for this group.

For children with severe symptoms and prolonged illness, tonsil and adenoid surgery remains the first-line treatment. The procedure delivers reliable outcomes, effectively improving nighttime ventilation, sleep quality, and daily living standards.

"We suggest comprehensive evaluation based on symptom severity and disease course to formulate personalized, standardized treatment strategies for every child," Su said.