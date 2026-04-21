Therapy Dogs Bring Comfort and Joy to Autistic Teens

For 16-year-old Xiao Xia, holding a pet dog in his arms was a first-time experience. Though nervous, he wore a smile and said he felt happy.

"I don't have a pet at home, so it's really nice to play with a dog," shared the teenage boy with autism. He was among a group of autistic children taking part in a special charity activity at the Dapuqiao Neighborhood Health Center in Shanghai's Huangpu District on Sunday.

The center partnered with local special education schools and charity organizations to bring therapy dogs to interact with the children.

"We brought five therapy dogs to today's event. Animal-assisted therapy can bring joy and comfort to patients, the elderly, and people living with anxiety," explained Zhai Jiang, director of the Shanghai Sansan Pet Charity Service Center. "We have visited nursing homes, schools, hospitals, and children's homes, and received extremely positive feedback."