Therapy Dogs Bring Comfort and Joy to Autistic Teens
For 16-year-old Xiao Xia, holding a pet dog in his arms was a first-time experience. Though nervous, he wore a smile and said he felt happy.
"I don't have a pet at home, so it's really nice to play with a dog," shared the teenage boy with autism. He was among a group of autistic children taking part in a special charity activity at the Dapuqiao Neighborhood Health Center in Shanghai's Huangpu District on Sunday.
The center partnered with local special education schools and charity organizations to bring therapy dogs to interact with the children.
"We brought five therapy dogs to today's event. Animal-assisted therapy can bring joy and comfort to patients, the elderly, and people living with anxiety," explained Zhai Jiang, director of the Shanghai Sansan Pet Charity Service Center. "We have visited nursing homes, schools, hospitals, and children's homes, and received extremely positive feedback."
We also keep pet cats on-site to help hospitalized patients relieve anxiety and stress. Hosting this therapy dog program for autistic children is part of our commitment to building a warm, welcoming hospital environment and providing extra care and support for these children and other patients.Dr Zhang Ningjie from the Dapuqiao Neighborhood Health Center
Dr Zhang Ningjie from the Dapuqiao Neighborhood Health Center noted that the center is working to become a truly patient-friendly and pet-friendly facility.
"We have set up a pet-parking area where patients can leave their pets while receiving treatment," she said. "We also keep pet cats on-site to help hospitalized patients relieve anxiety and stress. Hosting this therapy dog program for autistic children is part of our commitment to building a warm, welcoming hospital environment and providing extra care and support for these children and other patients."
"The pet-parking service has been well-received by both local residents and expatriate patients," Zhang added. "One Russian patient even brought his pet bird to the hospital after learning about the service, and expressed great delight and gratitude for this thoughtful arrangement."
Parents and teachers from the special education schools praised the program, emphasizing the profoundly positive impact of therapy animals on autistic children – they help the children stay calm and release negative emotions.
"We already offer music therapy, aromatherapy, and mindfulness training," said Tang Hailan, a rehabilitation teacher at Luwan Special Needs Education School. "Therapy animals help improve the children's focus, let them learn new skills in a gentle, friendly environment, and provide comfort for their emotions and behavior."
Editor: Fu Rong