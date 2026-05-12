World Obesity Day: Local Hospital Launches 28-Day Weight Loss Camp for Staff

With China's World Obesity Day falling on Monday, Shanghai Yueyang Hospital announced a 28-day weight-loss camp for its staff with a BMI (body mass index) of 28 and above.

Under the theme "Healthy Weight, Take Action Together," the program combines traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) therapies and modern natural interventions with personalized, sustainable plans. It aims to help busy medical workers shed weight, improve metabolism and boost overall health as well as turn medical staff into role models for a healthy lifestyle and healthy weight to influence the public.

Supported by a multidisciplinary team of endocrinology, nutrition, rehabilitation and acupuncture experts, the hospital is adopting an integrated treatment model. It covers customized diet, scientific exercise, herbal medicine, acupuncture, cupping, mood regulation and lifestyle adjustment.

All camp participants are busy medical workers dogged by excess weight, eager to regain health through scientific methods.

"Since starting work, my weight has kept rising. Heavy workload leaves me with little time for exercise, and I'm fond of fried food – my weight surged from over 100 kilograms to more than 150 kilograms," said Dr Xiang Ruilong from the cardiothoracic surgery department.

"I have made up my mind to lose weight. I fear obesity-related illnesses, and as a surgeon, I can feel waist pain if I stand by the operating table for a long time. That's why I signed up for the camp to slim down successfully."