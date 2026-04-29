[Health Byte] Gout Is Getting Younger... How to Prevent It

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Gout is not just for old people. Gout has a reputation problem. People think of it as a Victorian ailment, the disease of port-drinking aristocrats with their feet up on ottomans, and they are wrong on almost every count. It is increasingly a young person's disease, and it is getting more common. April 20 is World Gout Day, and Dr Zhu Chao, director of the rheumatology and immunology department at the Third Affiliated Hospital of Naval Medical University (also known as Eastern Hepatobiliary Surgery Hospital), wants to clear a few things up. The first thing to understand is that hyperuricemia and gout are not two separate conditions. "They are actually two progressive stages of the same metabolic disease," Zhu says. The threshold is specific: uric acid levels above 420 μmol/L on two separate days, regardless of gender, meets the clinical definition of hyperuricemia. Left unmanaged, chronically elevated uric acid starts doing damage, to your joints first, then your kidneys. Gouty arthritis. Gouty nephropathy. The progression is not inevitable, but it is predictable. Diet, Zhu says, is where most of this starts. Uric acid is a byproduct of purine metabolism, and purines are concentrated in the foods that make life worth living: seafood, bean products, organ meats, alcohol, the long list of things you are now being told to avoid or limit. A low-purine diet is the baseline intervention. Water, a lot of it, every day. No alcohol. No sugary drinks. These are not complicated instructions. Exercise is more nuanced. "A reasonable combination of aerobic and anaerobic training" is what Zhu recommends, which is sensible advice with a real caveat attached: Long-distance running and other sustained endurance work can cause lactic acid to accumulate in the joints, and an acidic joint environment is exactly where uric acid crystals like to form. The upshot is that punishing yourself with a daily half marathon is not, in fact, doing your gout any favors. Moderate, varied, consistent movement. Rest is part of the protocol. For anyone already in a high-risk category (obesity, advanced age, compromised renal function), Zhu recommends check-ups every three months. Blood uric acid, routine urine, urinary system ultrasound. Not complicated, not expensive and considerably less unpleasant than an acute gout attack.

Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily

Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily

The screening protocol is straightforward: Blood uric acid test

Routine urine test

Urinary system ultrasound to check for urate crystal deposition

Joint ultrasound for anyone already dealing with gouty arthritis That last one is worth noting. Joint ultrasound is sensitive, radiation-free and cheap, which makes it an unusually good early screening tool for something that announces itself so dramatically when it finally gets your attention. Worth knowing, too: Gout is not purely a joint disease. Impaired urinary excretion and chronic constipation both raise uric acid levels and push the condition along. The joints are where you feel it; the rest of the body is where it's happening. The younger onset trend is real and not especially mysterious. Obesity, inadequate water intake, frequent drinking, sugary drinks, late-night eating, hotpot twice a week, barbecue, the full inventory of things that make Shanghai nightlife what it is: All of it slows metabolism, promotes uric acid accumulation, and eventually lands you in the rheumatology waiting room at a younger age than your parents ever expected to see you there.

Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily

Treatment Expats Consider: A note for expats specifically, and Zhu is diplomatic about it: The dietary profile that defines a lot of expat life here (refined carbohydrates, high fat, high oil, regular alcohol, the kind of eating that happens when you're on an expense account or just very far from anyone who knew you before) maps neatly onto the risk factors for hyperuricemia and gout. This is not a coincidence. If an acute attack hits, the emergency department is the right first stop. Blood tests, immediate symptomatic treatment, standard procedure. For anything less urgent, or for routine follow-up, the rheumatology and immunology department handles it, as do endocrinology and nephrology. Zhu's department offers integrated diagnosis and treatment: register, describe your symptoms at the pre-examination desk, get targeted lab work and imaging. It is a functional system if you engage with it. Acute episodes are managed with drug therapy, typically nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, with biologics and corticosteroids available when needed. Patients carrying additional complications, obesity, hypertension, diabetes, get closer attention. Once the acute phase passes, the goal shifts to standardized uric acid control, which, done properly, can reduce recurrence significantly and in some cases eliminate future attacks altogether. Zhu's closing thought is the right one: Don't ignore it, don't catastrophize it, manage it with the same methodical approach you'd apply to anything else that requires actual adult attention. Gout is not a death sentence. It is, however, the kind of thing that gets considerably worse if you pretend it isn't happening.

Health Byte Tips: A separate but related concern for anyone paying attention to their long-term health here: Shingles, influenza and pneumonia are hitting older adults harder than they need to, and the medical consensus is that vaccination is underutilized among seniors who would benefit most from it. Shingles: Who's Actually at Risk The varicella-zoster virus, which causes shingles, is not exotic or rare. Over 90 percent of the global population carries it in latent form. It sits dormant until immunity weakens, then reactivates. Nearly 6 million people develop shingles in China each year, and a significant portion go on to develop post-herpetic neuralgia, the chronic nerve pain that can persist long after the initial outbreak resolves. The three groups most vulnerable: Adults aged 50 and above, as immune function declines with age

People with chronic conditions: hypertension, diabetes, hyperlipidemia

Patients with autoimmune diseases or cancer, particularly those on long-term medication, radiotherapy, or chemotherapy The interaction between shingles and chronic disease is what Dr Liang Chun from Shanghai Changzheng Hospital calls a "double blow," and the numbers bear it out. Diabetes already causes chronic nerve damage and impairs the body's repair capacity; shingles compounds both, leading to more severe pain, slower healing and a higher likelihood of irreversible nerve damage. For cardiovascular patients, the picture is worse: a 39 percent elevated baseline risk of shingles, plus, if they do contract it, a 68 percent increased risk of heart attack within one week and a 78 percent increased risk of stroke within one month. The point Liang wants to make explicit: Chronic disease is not a reason to avoid vaccination. It is, if anything, the strongest argument for it. The framing he uses is a useful one: shift from passive treatment to active prevention. For anyone in the high-risk categories above, that means talking to a doctor about a personalized vaccination schedule before the question becomes urgent.

Credit: Ti Gong

Upcoming Topics Zhang Xuefeng, the 41-year-old education entrepreneur, died recently of sudden cardiac arrest. Since then, cardiology departments across Shanghai have been doing brisk business in anxious people wanting their hearts checked. That anxiety is telling you something. Next issue: what heart disease prevention actually looks like when you take it seriously. Stay tuned.