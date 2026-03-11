[Health Byte] The Hidden Number That Reveals Your True Age

Health Byte is your insider guide to navigating Shanghai's health maze. From the labyrinth of public and private healthcare options to the pulse of cutting-edge medical services, we've got you covered. Each bite-sized article ends with a health tip, making wellness in the city more accessible than ever. Wondering about hospital features, where to find bilingual medics, or the scoop on insurance coverage? Health Byte breaks it down, offering clear, actionable insights.

Your Body Has Two Ages

Everyone has a chronological age. But the number on your birthday cake tells only part of the story. Biological age, which estimates how old your body actually functions at the cellular level, can paint a very different picture. And among its many indicators, vascular age, meaning the health, flexibility, and overall condition of your arteries, is one of the most telling.

Vascular age is shaped by a surprisingly long list of factors: your genes, what you eat, whether you smoke, chronic conditions like hypertension (persistently high blood pressure), and even how stressed you are on a daily basis.

Two Ways Arteries Age

Dr. Jiang Kai, deputy director of the geriatrics department at Shanghai Yueyang Hospital, breaks it down into two categories. "Vascular aging includes functional aging and structural aging," he said. "Structural aging mainly refers to narrowing caused by atherosclerosis (the buildup of fatty deposits inside artery walls), while functional aging is related to vascular elasticity, or vessel stiffening."

The list of culprits behind accelerated vascular aging is familiar and somewhat grim. Smoking, Jiang says, is especially destructive. Hypertension (high blood pressure) and diabetes compound the damage. As arteries lose their elasticity, the endothelium (the thin inner lining of blood vessels) loses its ability to repair itself, and a slow, compounding deterioration sets in.

Why Waiting Is Not an Option

Left unchecked, this process interacts with what doctors call pathological aging, meaning disease-driven rather than simply time-driven decline, and can eventually cause target organ damage: heart disease, chronic kidney disease, stroke.

"It is always too late to wait until organ damage occurs," Jiang said. "The current medical approach is to intervene before diseases develop. That means we should detect early signs of aging or pathological aging and intervene as early as possible."

How Doctors Actually Measure It

The good news is that detection does not require anything dramatic. In routine physical exams, doctors use carotid artery ultrasound (a scan of the major arteries in your neck) to measure intima-media thickness (the combined width of the inner two layers of the artery wall) and check for plaque formation. But ultrasound only catches structural changes after they have already begun. Functional changes, the kind that show up before anything is visibly wrong, require a different approach.

That is where pulse wave velocity comes in. The concept is straightforward: it measures how fast a pulse travels through your arteries. Stiffer arteries send the wave racing. More elastic arteries slow it down. "A higher velocity means poorer elasticity; a lower velocity means better elasticity," Jiang explained.

To measure it, doctors use the ankle-brachial index test, which involves placing four blood pressure cuffs on both arms and both legs simultaneously to compare pressure readings across the body. Factor in height and a few other basic data points, and you get an accurate read on arterial elasticity. The benchmark to know: 1,400 centimeters per second. Go above that, and your arteries are starting to show their age.