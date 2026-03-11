[Health Byte] The Hidden Number That Reveals Your True Age
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Your Body Has Two Ages
Everyone has a chronological age. But the number on your birthday cake tells only part of the story. Biological age, which estimates how old your body actually functions at the cellular level, can paint a very different picture. And among its many indicators, vascular age, meaning the health, flexibility, and overall condition of your arteries, is one of the most telling.
Vascular age is shaped by a surprisingly long list of factors: your genes, what you eat, whether you smoke, chronic conditions like hypertension (persistently high blood pressure), and even how stressed you are on a daily basis.
Two Ways Arteries Age
Dr. Jiang Kai, deputy director of the geriatrics department at Shanghai Yueyang Hospital, breaks it down into two categories. "Vascular aging includes functional aging and structural aging," he said. "Structural aging mainly refers to narrowing caused by atherosclerosis (the buildup of fatty deposits inside artery walls), while functional aging is related to vascular elasticity, or vessel stiffening."
The list of culprits behind accelerated vascular aging is familiar and somewhat grim. Smoking, Jiang says, is especially destructive. Hypertension (high blood pressure) and diabetes compound the damage. As arteries lose their elasticity, the endothelium (the thin inner lining of blood vessels) loses its ability to repair itself, and a slow, compounding deterioration sets in.
Why Waiting Is Not an Option
Left unchecked, this process interacts with what doctors call pathological aging, meaning disease-driven rather than simply time-driven decline, and can eventually cause target organ damage: heart disease, chronic kidney disease, stroke.
"It is always too late to wait until organ damage occurs," Jiang said. "The current medical approach is to intervene before diseases develop. That means we should detect early signs of aging or pathological aging and intervene as early as possible."
How Doctors Actually Measure It
The good news is that detection does not require anything dramatic. In routine physical exams, doctors use carotid artery ultrasound (a scan of the major arteries in your neck) to measure intima-media thickness (the combined width of the inner two layers of the artery wall) and check for plaque formation. But ultrasound only catches structural changes after they have already begun. Functional changes, the kind that show up before anything is visibly wrong, require a different approach.
That is where pulse wave velocity comes in. The concept is straightforward: it measures how fast a pulse travels through your arteries. Stiffer arteries send the wave racing. More elastic arteries slow it down. "A higher velocity means poorer elasticity; a lower velocity means better elasticity," Jiang explained.
To measure it, doctors use the ankle-brachial index test, which involves placing four blood pressure cuffs on both arms and both legs simultaneously to compare pressure readings across the body. Factor in height and a few other basic data points, and you get an accurate read on arterial elasticity. The benchmark to know: 1,400 centimeters per second. Go above that, and your arteries are starting to show their age.
What the Numbers Mean
Cross that threshold and your arteries are telling you something worth listening to.
The ankle-brachial index test pulls double duty. Beyond measuring pulse wave velocity, it is also a frontline screening tool for peripheral artery disease (PAD, a condition where narrowed arteries reduce blood flow to the limbs), which can cause leg pain during walking and significantly raises the risk of heart attack and stroke. The mechanics are simple: compare the blood pressure reading at the ankle to the one at the arm. A notable gap between the two, with the ankle reading coming in lower, suggests narrowing or blockage somewhere in the leg arteries.
Putting the Arteries Under Pressure
For a more complete picture, the test can also be done in motion. An exercise ankle-brachial index test takes readings before and immediately after a treadmill walk, revealing how arterial narrowing behaves under the actual conditions of physical activity, when the body is demanding more from its circulatory system and any weakness in the pipes tends to show itself.
Two Tests, One Clearer Picture
Jiang's recommendation is to pair this test with a carotid artery ultrasound (a scan of the large arteries running up either side of the neck that supply blood to the brain). Together, they cover both dimensions of vascular health: function and structure, the early warning signs, and the visible damage. "Combining the two provides a more comprehensive assessment of vascular aging," he said.
And the point of knowing, he emphasizes, is to act before anything serious happens. If the results flag a problem, doctors can step in with targeted guidance, adjusting diet, prescribing specific forms of exercise, and addressing risk factors well before the heart, kidneys, or brain have reason to complain.
Health Tips
Glaucoma is the leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide, and it earns its reputation as the "silent thief of sight" honestly. The condition damages the optic nerve (the cable that carries visual information from the eye to the brain), and is usually associated with elevated intraocular pressure (pressure building up inside the eye). The cruel part is that most people feel nothing until meaningful vision is already gone, which makes routine screening less of a suggestion and more of a necessity.
In recognition of World Glaucoma Week, Shanghai Eye Disease Prevention and Treatment Center has launched a series of education and screening events around the city. More practically, the center has partnered with neighborhood health centers to install smart vision screening stations, giving residents access to a full suite of basic eye health checks without having to navigate the hospital system. If you have not had your eyes looked at recently, your nearest community health center is now a reasonable place to start.
Upcoming Topics
Everyone seems to be cutting sugar these days, but not everyone agrees on what that actually means, who really needs to do it, or how to go about it without getting it wrong. Next time, a medical professional cuts through the noise. Worth reading before you put down that piece of fruit.Stay tuned!
About the Author
Cai Wenjun is a seasoned health reporter with Shanghai Daily. With extensive experience covering the local medical system, hospitals, health officials and leading medical experts, Cai has reported on major pandemics including SARS, swine flu and COVID-19, as well as developments in the local health industry.
Editor: Fu Rong