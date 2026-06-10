[First in SH] Cinnabon, Zara & Fabrique Debut New Concepts in SH

First in Shanghai is a column about Shanghai's "debut economy," which emphasizes being first, fast and everywhere. The policy project has become a citywide phenomenon combining economic planning and cultural spectacle. This series will examine how local and international companies are using Shanghai to launch goods and create experiences. Its retail is ritual, and commerce is an event, and we're here to explain what it all means. Here are some of the latest "first stores" to launch in the city. Shanghai continues to attract brands looking to make a statement in China, with recent openings spanning food, fashion, lifestyle and entertainment. Recent openings range from America's iconic cinnamon roll chain Cinnabon and South Korea's largest convenience store operator CU to fashion destination Fabrique, and Zara's new flagship store on Huaihai Road. Together, they reflect how Shanghai remains a key testing ground for global brands seeking to connect with increasingly experience-driven consumers.



Cinnabon America's iconic cinnamon roll brand Cinnabon has opened its first Chinese mainland store in Shanghai, with another location set to open at Jing'an Kerry Center. The Shanghai store follows Cinnabon's global American bakery design concept and operates under its standardized fresh-baked model. Products are prepared according to the same standards used in overseas stores, ensuring consistency in brand experience worldwide. Slight adjustments have been made to the taste profile, reducing sugar in their cinnamon rolls and frosting to accomodate local tastes. Founded in Seattle in 1985, Cinnabon was built around the idea of creating standardized, premium-quality cinnamon rolls. Through its proprietary ingredient system and handcrafted production process, the brand has built a strong identity and become one of the most recognizable names in the cinnamon roll category, earning a reputation as the "gold standard" of cinnamon rolls.

Their first store has launched in the new PRSCO Mall: Address: 2/F, PRSCO, 728 Huaihai Rd M. 淮海中路728号龙凤PRSCO二楼



ZARA Zara's new flagship store has officially opened in Shanghai's Xuhui District, occupying a prime location directly opposite iAPM. The opening also coincides with the 20th anniversary of Zara's entry into the Chinese mainland market. Long queues formed outside the store on opening day, though entry was managed to ensure a safe and orderly shopping experience, with waiting times generally only a few minutes. The nearly 2,000-square-meter store spans five floors, each featuring its own distinct offerings.

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Every floor has a checkout counter, while fitting rooms are located only on the fourth and fifth floors. Due to the overwhelming turnout on opening day, fitting room queues reportedly stretched to 40–50 minutes, leading some shoppers to try on garments directly in the store. The flagship carries Zara's full men's and women's collections, along with dedicated areas for footwear and bags, the Athleticz sportswear line, the Zara Salon private styling space (available by appointment) and a fragrance section. Part of the fourth floor is dedicated to menswear, while the fifth floor is entirely focused on men's fashion. The store was designed by Zara's in-house design team in collaboration with AIM Architecture. Incorporating reclaimed wood, stainless steel and natural oak, the space preserves elements of the original building while adopting an open-plan layout and expansive glass façades that maximize natural light. Sustainability is a key feature of the new flagship. The store includes a garment recycling station and is connected to Inditex's proprietary Inergy energy management system, complemented by intelligent lighting and energy-efficient climate control systems. Shoppers will not receive the plastic bags commonly found at other stores. Customers are encouraged to bring their own bags or purchase recyclable paper bags in-store for 0.2 yuan each. The current paper bag design is exclusive to the opening period and available only while supplies last. Customers can also check store inventory at any time through Zara's official website and mobile app. Address:988 Huaihai Rd M. 淮海中路988号

Clothing on display inside the store Credit: Zhu Yile

Clothing on display inside the store Credit: Zhu Yile

Clothing on display inside the store Credit: Zhu Yile 3 Photos | View Slide Show

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile



CU CU, South Korea's largest convenience store chain, is preparing to enter the Chinese market, with its first Chinese mainland store widely expected to open in Shanghai. In late May 2026, CU launched official accounts on Chinese social media platforms and subsequently opened online stores, fueling speculation that Shanghai will host its first physical location.

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

The company's history dates back to 1990, when BGF Retail partnered with Japan's FamilyMart to open its first convenience store. In 2012, BGF Retail ended its franchise agreement and launched the independent CU brand, completing its transition from FamilyMart to CU. CU is the largest convenience store brand in South Korea by store count. The country has approximately 55,800 convenience stores, and CU accounts for more than 33 percent of them – meaning roughly one in every three convenience stores in South Korea operates under the CU banner. By the end of 2025, CU's overseas network had surpassed 700 stores across markets including Mongolia, Malaysia, Kazakhstan and the United States. According to BGF Retail's global expansion plans, the company aims to increase its overseas store count to more than 1,500 by 2030, further boosting the contribution of international markets to its overall growth. CU's competitive strengths lie in Korean-style ready-to-eat meals, private-label products, frequent new product launches, and desserts and bakery items. Its food lineup includes Korean favorites such as bibimbap, tteokbokki, kimbap, jajangmyeon and specialty lunch boxes. In the bakery category, products such as the Yonsei Milk Cream Bun have become best-sellers, while its private label HEYROO covers a broad range of categories including snacks, instant noodles, beverages and prepared foods.



Fabrique Following the launch of the Fabrique × Vera Wang limited-time pop-up at HKRI Taikoo Hui in March, global multi-designer fashion platform Fabrique has officially opened its first boutique store in Shanghai, La Salle de Fabrique, at the same complex. Designed as a "moving wardrobe theater," the new concept store seeks to reconnect cinematic storytelling with women's everyday lives. Fabrique was founded by Wang Yizhi(王屹芝) as a designer-driven fashion platform that connects leading independent designers with consumers. Rather than designing and producing its own collections, the company collaborates with more than 300 designers worldwide, including creatives who have previously worked for luxury houses such as Chanel and Tom Ford. Address: 2/F, HKRI Taikoo Hui, 789 Nanjing Rd W. 南京西路789号兴业太古汇2楼

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile