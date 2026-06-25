[First in SH] Issey Miyake, Snoon and Gogogoods Redraw Shanghai's Retail Map

First in Shanghai is our column documenting the rise of Shanghai's "debut economy," a model built on being first, fast and everywhere at once. What started as a policy initiative has morphed into a citywide phenomenon: part economic strategy, part cultural spectacle. In this series, we explore how brands – both local and global – are choosing Shanghai not just to launch products, but to create moments. It's retail as ritual, commerce as event, and we're here to unpack what it all means.

Shanghai's latest retail arrivals reveal a market increasingly driven by identity, fandom and emotional connection. From global fashion houses expanding their footprint to cult designer labels making their China debut, and from anime merchandise destinations to niche children's fashion brands, these new openings reflect the many ways consumers are choosing to express themselves.

Issey Miyake ｜ 三宅一生 Japanese fashion brand Issey Miyake has opened its first full-category flagship store in China. Spanning two floors and bringing together six product lines, it is currently the brand's largest retail store in the Chinese market. Covering approximately 380 square meters across two levels, the flagship represents Issey Miyake's highest-specification retail space on the Chinese mainland. The store is located next to SND, a local multi-brand concept store currently under development, and Korean designer label Recto. The space was designed by Tokujin Yoshioka, the brand's longtime creative collaborator and the designer behind the Issey Miyake logo. True to the brand's signature minimalist philosophy, the interior adopts a restrained monochromatic palette. The store carries the main Issey Miyake line, Pleats Please, Homme Plissé Issey Miyake, IM Men, Bao Bao Issey Miyake and Issey Miyake Eyes. Address: L1, Block B, West Bund Central, 350 Ruining Rd 瑞宁路350号西岸中环B区L1层

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

The entrance installation has become a popular photo spot Credit: Ti Gong

Interior space design and product presentation inside the store Credit: Ti Gong

Interior space design and product presentation inside the store Credit: Ti Gong

Interior space design and product presentation inside the store Credit: Ti Gong

Interior space design and product presentation inside the store Credit: Ti Gong

Interior space design and product presentation inside the store Credit: Ti Gong

Interior space design and product presentation inside the store Credit: Ti Gong

Interior space design and product presentation inside the store Credit: Ti Gong

Interior space design and product presentation inside the store Credit: Ti Gong

Interior space design and product presentation inside the store Credit: Ti Gong 10 Photos | View Slide Show

Snoon (Sinoon) South Korean designer brand Sinoon has officially opened its first store at FUFU Shanghai. Inspired by the concept of a "Rose Garden," the store is designed as an urban retreat filled with romantic floral elements. In South Korea, the brand has attracted a strong celebrity following, with all members of K-pop band Blackpink as well as singer Hyun A having worn its designs. It has even earned the nickname "Korea's Miu Miu" among consumers. Founded in Seoul in 2015 by designer Shin Yun, who has a background in painting, Sinoon is known for its light, artistic aesthetic. Its collections feature signature elements such as puff sleeves, Peter Pan collars, bows, and soft pastel tones, blending ballet-inspired styling, vintage workwear influences, and feminine charm while maintaining everyday wearability. Notably, on June 2, the brand announced that its Chinese name has officially been upgraded from Sinoon to Snoon. The brand has also launched official accounts on Xiaohongshu (RedNote) and WeChat and plans to expand to additional online platforms in the future. Address: Bldg 4, FUFU Shanghai, 30 Donghu Rd 东湖路30号, FUFU 园区内4幢



Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Interior layout and product presentation in-store Credit: Zhu Yile



Credit: Zhu Yile



Credit: Zhu Yile



Credit: Zhu Yile



Credit: Zhu Yile 5 Photos | View Slide Show

Gogogoods | 谷子快跑 Gogogoods opened its first flagship store in China on June 20 at Jing'an Joy City in Shanghai. The store offers merchandise from a wide range of popular IPs, including Girls Band Cry, We are Pretty Cure, Witch Hat Atelier, and The Summer Hikaru Died, among many others. Gogogoods is a specialty retailer that brings together merchandise from multiple anime and entertainment franchises. It is currently known for offering one of the most comprehensive selections of We are Pretty Cure merchandise in China, alongside products featuring Sailor Moon, One Piece, Sanrio, Pokémon, and many other beloved IPs. Address: 5/F, South Area, Jing'an Joy City, 198 Xizang Rd N. 西藏北路198号,静安大悦城南座5楼

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

A full wall featuring a large "Girls Band Cry" poster display Credit: Zhu Yile

A wide range of IP-themed merchandise displayed in-store Credit: Zhu Yile

A wide range of IP-themed merchandise displayed in-store Credit: Zhu Yile

A wide range of IP-themed merchandise displayed in-store Credit: Zhu Yile

A wide range of IP-themed merchandise displayed in-store Credit: Zhu Yile 5 Photos | View Slide Show

A wide range of IP-themed merchandise displayed in-store Credit: Zhu Yile



Credit: Zhu Yile



Credit: Zhu Yile



4 Photos | View Slide Show

Sasakids Children's fashion brand Sasakids has officially opened its first Shanghai store at Réel Department Store. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Hangzhou, neighboring Zhejiang Province, Sasakids specializes in premium custom-designed girls' fashion. The brand embraces an eclectic, high-low styling approach, offering a diverse range of looks for older girls, including vibrant dopamine dressing, preppy-inspired fashion, and modern Chinese-style designs. Address: 2/F, AI PLAZA,Gate M West Bund Dream Center 西岸梦中心西岸凤巢2楼

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong