[First In SH] Smiley Home, Craft and Carhartt WIP Take Over Shanghai

First in Shanghai is a column about Shanghai's "debut economy," which emphasizes being first, fast and everywhere. The policy project has become a citywide phenomenon combining economic planning and cultural spectacle. This series will examine how local and international companies are using Shanghai to launch goods and create experiences. Its retail is ritual, and commerce is an event, and we're here to explain what it all means. Here are some of the latest "first stores" to launch in the city.

Shanghai isn't just opening stores; it's creating entire worlds. Step inside, and you'll discover spaces that resemble environments more than traditional retail: areas where identity, design, and daily life merge into one seamless experience. From well-known global brands expanding into new categories to performance-driven companies crafting immersive showcases, each new opening contributes another layer to the city's constantly evolving retail landscape. Even the tiniest details – a fabric, a smile, a bowl of dessert soup – are thoughtfully reimagined, refined, and reintroduced with purpose.

Smiley Home Global pop culture IP Smiley opened its first Chinese store at Parkson. The lifestyle brand Smiley Home store has bright yellow and natural wood cabinetry and creates a cozy, uplifting atmosphere. The brand showcases its smiley motif on bedding, home décor, and other items, seamlessly merging personality and functionality. Smiley Home's core mission is "bringing happiness home," creating visually appealing and playful products to bring joy and optimism to everyday domestic spaces. Since 1972, Smiley has evolved into a cultural symbol and a representation of a lifestyle attitude. The Smiley Company, a top 100 licensing company, works in fashion, art, and beauty. More than a trend, it represents a positive mindset – using a smile to change daily life – and resonates with fans worldwide. Address:3/F, Parkson, 918 Huaihai Rd M. 淮海中路918号百盛商场3楼

Credit: Zhu Yile

Interior layout and product displays Credit: Zhu Yile



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Credit: Zhu Yile 11 Photos | View Slide Show

Interior layout and product displays Credit: Zhu Yile



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Craft Craft, a Swedish endurance sports brand founded in 1977, opened its first concept flagship store in China at HKRI Taikoo Hui. The store offers a "full-scenario endurance gear experience," covering running, training, cycling, and skiing. Multiple classic product lines, including its baselayer systems, make it a one-stop shop for performance apparel in various conditions. Running, skiing, and cycling enthusiasts can shop for functional apparel, baselayers, and shoes. Craft has focused on athletes' needs across environments and intensities in endurance sports like running, cycling, light training, and skiing for decades. It opened a brand experience space at Zhangyuan in April 2025 to gather Chinese consumer feedback on technical fabrics, professional baselayers, and long-distance gear through running and cycling. This concept flagship complements the brand's Nordic design and endurance-driven spirit while expanding its offline presence in China. Address: L3, HKRI Taikoo Hui, 288 Shimen No.1 Rd 石门一路288号兴业太古汇L3层

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile



Carhartt WIP Fashion brand inspired by workwear Carhartt WIP opened its second flagship store in Zhangyuan. Milan-based Andrea Caputo and his studio designed the space. A bold central concept seamlessly blends industrial aesthetics with traditional Shikumen building architecture. The space uses custom black-patterned tiles extensively. They reflect Zhangyuan's historic buildings and create a clean, structured, and visually open space with their dense texture and custom design. Wooden display fixtures in the center warm up the dark architecture. Concrete surfaces reinforce spatial order beyond the central zone by defining clean floor and wall boundaries. The brand released a Zhangyuan-exclusive edition inspired by Shikumen architecture to celebrate the opening. Design features stone archways, solid brick walls, and traditional door knockers to capture the dimensional interactions between brick and frame structures. The design subtly incorporates "Shanghai Zhangyuan" and features a classic lion-head door knocker as a tribute to this cultural landmark. Address: 260 Maoming Rd N. W3-1A 茂名北路260号,W3-1A

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

A one-of-a-kind handcrafted "C Logo installation" by Counterfeit Studio, led by Murray Aitken, stands as one of the store's defining highlights Credit: Zhu Yile

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Zhangyuan-exclusive edition Credit: Ti Gong



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Youyuan Dessert Soup | 游圆糖水 The first Shanghai location of Youyuan Dessert Soup, next to the Wukang Building, brings century-old sweet soup traditions from Zhao'an, Zhangzhou city in Fujian Province, to Shanghai. The shop specializes in freshly handmade Minnan-style dessert soups, allowing locals to experience authentic southern Fujian flavors without leaving Shanghai. In traditional Zhao'an style, all toppings are slow-cooked daily over an open flame with pure cane sugar and no additives. Four signature soup bases – white fungus soup, water chestnut dessert, and mung bean soup – allow customers to mix and match 20 toppings. Standout ingredients include alkaline rice dumplings, stringy taro paste, and chewy tapioca. Alkaline dumplings in sweet soup create a chewy, layered texture that becomes more fragrant with each bite. The vintage furniture creates a warm, nostalgic atmosphere that complements the comforting desserts. A bowl of light, soothing Zhao'an sweet soup offers both comfort and a sense of home, especially for those with roots in southern Fujian. Opening hours: 10am-10:30pm Address:45 Tianping Rd ｜天平路45号

Credit: Ti Gong

Photos of desserts shared by customers Credit: Ti Gong



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Interior design and layout Credit: Ti Gong



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Credit: Ti Gong



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Credit: Ti Gong 6 Photos | View Slide Show