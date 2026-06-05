[First in SH] Unitree Robotics, Lindt & Rains in Shanghai w/New Flagships

First in Shanghai is a column about Shanghai's "debut economy," which emphasizes being first, fast and everywhere. The policy project has become a citywide phenomenon combining economic planning and cultural spectacle. This series will examine how local and international companies are using Shanghai to launch goods and create experiences. Its retail is ritual, and commerce is an event, and we're here to explain what it all means. Here are some of the latest "first stores" to launch in the city.

Shanghai's retail landscape continues to evolve beyond traditional shopping, with global brands and homegrown concepts using flagship openings to tell richer lifestyle stories. Recent arrivals including Unitree Robotics, Lindt's first China flagship, Watsons Studio, Rains' first Asian flagship and RUYI's global flagship, are bringing everything from customizable chocolate counters and next-generation beauty retail to East Asian-inspired luxury craftsmanship into the spotlight.

Unitree Robotics Experience Center The Unitree Robotics Experience Center, the company's first flagship store in Asia, has officially opened at Jiuguang Department Store in Shanghai's Jing'an District. Despite the absence of a major marketing campaign, the store has quickly become one of the city's hottest attractions, drawing crowds eager to experience the latest in robotics technology firsthand.

Credit: Ti Gong

On opening day, long lines formed outside the store well before its 10 am opening. The buzz soon spread throughout the shopping district, with a steady stream of visitors stopping by to explore the exhibits and place orders. Some enthusiasts even traveled from other provinces specifically for the launch. The excitement extends beyond domestic visitors. International tourists from countries including the United States and Thailand have also added the store to their Shanghai itineraries, stopping in to interact with the robots, snap photos and get a glimpse of the future of intelligent machines. Among the store's most popular attractions is the Go2 robotic dog, dressed in a fluffy panda costume and priced from 9,000 yuan (US$1,329). With its round panda appearance and charmingly awkward gait, the robot instantly wins over visitors. Beneath its cuddly exterior, however, lies one of Unitree's advanced quadruped robotic platforms, combining playful design with cutting-edge engineering. If the panda robot captures hearts with its cuteness, the R1 humanoid robot, starting at 26,900 yuan (US$3,973), steals the spotlight. Positioned at the center of the showroom, the R1 has become the store's most sought-after photo opportunity. Its fluid movements, remarkable agility and natural body mechanics challenge many people's preconceived notions of what robots can do, offering a striking demonstration of how far humanoid robotics has advanced. More than a retail space, the experience center offers visitors a hands-on look at China's rapidly evolving robotics industry, turning cutting-edge technology into an accessible and engaging part of everyday urban life.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Beyond the robots themselves, a range of technology accessories has also attracted large numbers of enthusiasts. Following the opening of the flagship store, Unitree plans to debut even more new products and showcase exclusive launches at the location. Notably, the company shipped more than 5,500 humanoid robots in 2025, ranking first globally in annual deliveries. Address: 2/F, Jiuguang Department Store, 1618 Nanjing Rd W. 久光百货2楼,南京西路1618号

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Lindt | 瑞士莲 Swiss chocolate brand Lindt has opened its first flagship store in China on Huaihai Rd M. in Shanghai in late April, inside the new PRSCO Mall. The brand's signature Pick & Mix chocolate concept has also made its debut in the Chinese market, allowing customers to create their own combinations from 26 different flavors. The store has additionally launched three city-exclusive packaged products, highlighting the brand's strong commitment to the Chinese market.

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Lindt's story dates back to 1845, when David Sprüngli-Schwarz and his son Rudolf Sprüngli-Ammann opened a small confectionery shop on the streets of Zurich, beginning what would become a chocolate legacy spanning nearly two centuries. A defining milestone in the brand's history came in 1879, when Rodolphe Lindt invented the chocolate conching process. This groundbreaking technique gave chocolate its signature smooth, melt-in-the-mouth texture, revolutionizing chocolate-making standards and helping Swiss chocolate gain worldwide recognition. Today, Lindt is one of the world's leading premium chocolate brands, operating more than 500 retail stores and selling products in over 120 countries. From a small confectionery workshop in Zurich to a global chocolate empire, the brand has remained committed to its original craftsmanship and heritage. Address: 1/F, PRSCO, 728 Huaihai Rd M. 淮海中路728号,龙凤PRSCO1楼

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Watsons Studio | 屈臣氏概念店 Watsons has opened the country's first Watsons Studio concept store at Global Harbor in Shanghai. Targeting younger consumers, the store is designed around the journey from "inner wellness to outer beauty," covering a full range of health and beauty categories. Nearly 40 percent of the products are newly launched items, while dedicated areas have been set up for product launches and trend-focused interactive experiences. As the debut project under Watsons'"one store, one strategy" concept, the location emphasizes immersive beauty experiences. The company plans to renovate 1,500 stores this year as it continues upgrading its offline retail spaces. Address: B2, Global Harbor, 3300 Zhongshan Rd N. 中山北路3300号, 上海环球港B2层

Credit: Zhu Yile

The interior design and spatial layout Credit: Zhu Yile



Credit: Zhu Yile



Credit: Zhu Yile



Credit: Zhu Yile



Credit: Zhu Yile 5 Photos | View Slide Show

Rains Danish lifestyle brand Rains has officially opened its first flagship store in Asia at HKRI Taikoo Hui. Located on the mall's second floor, the 250-square-meter space marks the brand's third flagship opening within the past 12 months, following stores on Madison Avenue in New York and Leidsestraat in Amsterdam. Founded in Denmark in 2012 by Daniel Brix Hesselager and Philip Lotko, Rains first became known for its waterproof outerwear before expanding into ready-to-wear, bags, accessories, travel goods and home products. The brand has appeared at Copenhagen and Paris Fashion Weeks, with cultural figures including Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber seen wearing its products. Address: 2/F, HKRI Taikoo Hui, 789 Nanjing Rd W. 南京西路789号2楼, 兴业太古汇

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

RUYI | 如意 Luxury aesthetics brand RUYI, deeply rooted in Eastern philosophy and craftsmanship, has opened its global flagship store at The Peninsula Arcade in Shanghai. The brand is widely used by Michelin-starred restaurants, with its tableware known for its premium pricing. Even a relatively simple set – such as a pair of gold-leaf spoons paired with a large plate and a small bowl – can cost several thousand yuan (around US$500 or more).

Credit: Zhu Yile

Founded in 2017 by Desmond Chang, the brand combines Eastern aesthetics with contemporary design, refined craftsmanship and artisanal production. Each collection features its own exclusive glaze colors and decorative techniques. Glaze serves as the brand's signature creative language, expressing the delicate textures and jade-like warmth associated with traditional Eastern objects. One of Kintsugi-inspired detailing across its porcelain collections, created through a hand-painted process using 12 percent pure gold. The technique reflects the philosophy of Wabi-Sabi, a core concept in Japanese aesthetics that finds beauty in imperfection, impermanence and incompleteness while embracing simplicity, naturalness and authenticity. Since its founding, RUYI has gained recognition among leading global restaurants and top chefs, continuously bringing the depth and elegance of Eastern aesthetics into international fine dining culture. The opening of its flagship store marks the brand's transition from luxury restaurant settings into everyday lifestyle spaces. The flagship's interior was designed by André Fu (傅厚民), who was named one of the world's top 20 interior designers by Wallpaper and is known for luxury hospitality projects including The Mitsui Kyoto, The Upper House and Claridge's. Address: The Peninsula Arcade, 32 Zhongshan Rd E1 中山东一路32号, 上海半岛酒店精品廊

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile