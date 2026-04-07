[First in Shanghai] What Moooi, Malbon and PING House Reveal About the City's Next Retail Chapter

First in Shanghai is a column about Shanghai's "debut economy," which emphasizes being first, fast and everywhere. The policy project has become a citywide phenomenon combining economic planning and cultural spectacle. This series will examine how local and international companies are using Shanghai to launch goods and create experiences. Its retail is ritual, and commerce is an event, and we're here to explain what it all means. Here are some of the latest "first stores" to launch in the city.

Shanghai serves as a dynamic playground for brands and public spaces looking to connect through storytelling, community and sensory experience, whether it's stepping into a theatrical design universe, testing your swing in a high-tech simulator, discovering regional flavors in a contemporary setting, or picking up pet-themed stamps to support animal welfare. Recent openings, such as Moooi Shanghai, Malbon, PING House, LUÓ SHĪ and the city's first pet-themed post office, are transforming retail into immersive experiences with design-driven showrooms, golf-inspired lifestyle hubs and cross-genre dining concepts.

Pet-Themed Post Office Shanghai's first pet-themed post office opened in Longhua, bringing a fresh, community-driven twist to a traditional public service space. Blending postal functions with pet culture, the venue features a creative retail area offering pet-themed stamps, postcards and collectibles, along with custom postmarks designed around animal motifs. More than just a novelty stop, the space also serves a social purpose. In collaboration with a local stray cat shelter initiative, it regularly hosts adoption events, pet care consultations and charity bazaars. Multimedia displays encourage responsible pet ownership, and the resident cats play the role of honorary "shop managers." The post office reinvents itself as a cultural hub and animal welfare platform with weekly themed events and public programs. Opening hours: 8:30am-5pm Address: 2670 Longhua Rd 龙华路2670号

Credit: Zhu Yile

A pet dog sits by the pet-themed post office sign. Credit: Ti Gong



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A giant mailbox installation outside Credit: Zhu Yile

Custom-made pet-shaped ice cream Credit: Zhu Yile

The interior space is also filled with adorable pet-themed details. Credit: Zhu Yile



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Moooi Shanghai Moooi's first flagship store in China is housed within the historic Blackstone Apartments in Shanghai. Built around the concept of a "design theater," the space blends Dutch avant-garde creativity with the nostalgic charm of Shanghainese heritage. As a top-tier international design brand from the Netherlands, Moooi is defined by its philosophy of "extraordinary beauty," constantly pushing the boundaries between art and furniture. Its pieces are known for their surreal imagination and strong sense of drama. The store features Moooi's iconic lighting, furniture, soft furnishings and wallpaper. Each piece combines striking design with everyday functionality, making the space a walkable exhibition. Moooi's bold and forward-thinking design language creates a cross-temporal dialogue against a century-old building, making it a Shanghai must-see for high-end home design and aesthetics. Address:1331 Fuxing Rd M. 复兴中路1331号

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Designer products on display Credit: Zhu Yile



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Chinese zodiac-themed tiles are especially popular. They are priced at around 300 yuan (US$43) each. Credit: Zhu Yile



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Malbon This March, Jing An Kerry Centre welcomed another major name in sports lifestyle: California-born golf brand Malbon has officially opened its first flagship store in China, following a pop-up here earlier this January. In terms of spatial design, Malbon moves away from traditional retail formats by seamlessly integrating three key zones: retail, café and an interactive golf putting area. Even if you've never played golf before, you can pick up a putter and enjoy the simple pleasure of sinking a ball.

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The brand is also launching a special "xiaolongbao" limited collection. Its signature Bucket character is playfully reimagined alongside one of Shanghai's most iconic symbols – the xiaolongbao (little steamed buns). The collection includes hoodies, T-shirts, pants and baseball caps. While maintaining the functionality of golf apparel, the designs incorporate a more relaxed, streetwear-inspired aesthetic, making them suited for the course and everyday city wear. Founded by Stephen Malbon, the brand is a golf-inspired lifestyle brand from California that aims to break the boundaries of traditional golf attire. By blending performance-driven functionality with West Coast street style, it creates versatile collections that transition effortlessly between sport and daily life.

"Xiaolongbao" limited collection Credit: Zhu Yile 1 Photo | View Slide Show

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"Xiaolongbao" stickers Credit: Zhu Yile 1 Photo | View Slide Show

Shanghai was chosen as the location for its first China flagship due to a natural alignment with the brand's identity. As a global city at the crossroads of culture and fashion, Shanghai embodies the same openness and creative energy that define Malbon. The brand has introduced a special visual campaign themed around "spring green." Featuring Malbon's signature mint green, the visuals merge golf course imagery with urban elements. Inspired by the idea of a "city green," the campaign uses bold American collage techniques to intertwine Shanghai's city symbols with Malbon's brand identity. Address: 1/F, South Area, Jing An Kerry Centre, 1515 Nanjing Rd W. 南京西路1515号静安嘉里中心南区1楼

The interior layout Credit: Zhu Yile



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PING House American golf brand PING has opened its first brand experience store, PING House, at Shanghai's GATE M West Bund Dream Center. This new location aims to serve as a central hub for the city's golf community. Founded in 1959, PING has built a global reputation for its high-performance putters and precision customization services. With decades of expertise, the brand is trusted by both professional players and amateurs, and is widely regarded as a benchmark in custom club fitting. PING House Shanghai is far more than a retail store – it's a one-stop golf destination that integrates club testing, customization, practice and shopping. The space is designed to meet every need of golf enthusiasts under one roof.

Credit: Zhu Yile

The level of professionalism here is exceptional. Visitors can test the latest PING clubs firsthand, supported by the brand's full suite of advanced fitting systems, including industry-leading TrackMan simulators. Whether you're practicing solo or playing with friends, you can enjoy a weather-independent experience while receiving precise real-time swing data to improve your game. In addition, the store offers fully personalized fitting services. Every detail – from club head and shaft to grip and lie angle – can be carefully adjusted, delivering a tour-level fitting experience tailored to your individual playing style. Beyond equipment, the store also features a curated selection of limited-edition apparel from Japan and Korea, along with golf bags and niche accessories. From on-course gear to everyday outfits, everything is available in one place, combining functionality with a strong sense of style. Opening hours:10am-10pm Address: B1, International Media Port, 199 Longwen Rd 龙文路199号国际传媒港B1层

Golf products on display Credit: Zhu Yile



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LUÓ SHĪ | 鑼獅 A new brand by Ah Ma Handmade, LUÓ SHĪ (鑼獅), has opened in Shanghai, focusing on Guangxi cuisine. Founded by Deng Qian in March 2018, Ah Ma Handmade is based in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. It is a modern tea brand centered on "handcrafted, healthy drinks," with a mission to recreate the comforting flavors of home. With LUÓ SHĪ, the brand is now expanding beyond beverages and stepping into a culinary space. The menu is divided into Guangxi staples and handmade regional dishes. The interior features a minimalist yet bold black-and-red color palette. River snail-inspired design elements are subtly incorporated into details like door handles and lighting fixtures, while a plaque reading "Beautiful and Magnificent Guangxi, unmatched under heaven" hangs prominently inside. Opening hours: 12am-8pm Address: Bldg E, Dongtaili, Xintiandi, 111 Ji'an Rd 吉安路111号新天地东台里E栋

Credit: Ti Gong

Customers dine inside the restaurant. Credit: Ti Gong

Customers sharing photos of the dishes they ordered Credit: Ti Gong

The restaurant features an open kitchen Credit: Ti Gong

A plaque reading "Beautiful and Magnificent Guangxi, unmatched under heaven" is placed in the most prominent spot 4 Photos | View Slide Show