Follow the Spring Breeze to Shanghai's Flower Exhibitions

Spring brings a burst of color as flowers bloom in parks and gardens across Shanghai. From tulip fields to orchids and plum blossoms, this season provides an ideal opportunity to step outside and appreciate nature at its finest. Embrace the spring breeze and explore the beautiful flower exhibitions happening throughout Shanghai.

Shanghai Garden of Miracles × The Little Prince The Garden of Miracles in Shanghai Pujiang Country Park will host a spectacular spring floral showcase with the literary classic The Little Prince through June 8. Over 300,000 flowers have been planted and organized by flowering season, creating a changing landscape. Flowers will blossom throughout the display, giving visitors a beautiful tour of spring.

In March, 160,000 tulips will bloom to form a spectacular rainbow, creating a vibrant floral landscape that feels like stepping into a river of fragrance and color. Date: Through June 8 Venue: Shanghai Pujiang Country Park Garden of Miracles 上海浦江郊野公园 · 奇迹花园 Address: 2578 Puxing Highway, Minhang District 闵行区浦星公路2578弄8号

Floral Wonderland at Expo Culture Park The Expo Culture Park has been filled with plum blossoms since the Floral Wonderland Exhibition opened, providing a wonderful spring sight. Late-spring blooms like camellias and magnolias bloom while early-spring blossoms fade. Visitors can see many spring blossom phases in one area during this seasonal overlap. Date: Through May 20 Venue: Expo Culture Park Floral Wonderland 世博文化公园世界花艺园 Address: 2200 Shibo Avenue 世博大道2200号

Plum Blossom Viewing at Century Park As the plum blossom season winds down, Century Park welcomes Blireana plum trees, or Beauty Plums. Pink blossoms contrast with purple leaves on these late bloomers.

The park has introduced two rare century-old plum trees: a 6.5-meter "Gulihong (骨里红)" plum tree and a 4.5m weeping plum tree, creating a unique landscape of cascading blossoms. Date: Through March 15 Venue: Century Park (世纪公园) Address: 409 Huamu Rd 花木路409号

Shanghai Spring Orchid Exhibition The Shanghai Spring Orchid Exhibition returns with "Three Springs Reflect the Grace of Snow – A Gentleman's Gathering." The main venue is Shanghai Botanical Garden, with sub-venues in Qushui Park and Zuibaichi Park. These settings highlight the exquisite beauty of Chunlan (春兰), a Chinese orchid known for its elegance and cultural significance.









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The Shanghai Botanical Garden will also host a camellia exhibition alongside the orchid display. The sub-venues have incorporated classical Jiangnan garden aesthetics, highlighting the delicate charm and cultural significance of Asian orchids. Date: Through March 18 Venues: Shanghai Botanical Garden 上海植物园/ Qushui Park 上海曲水园/ Zuibaichi Park 上海醉白池公园 Addresses: 1111 Longwu Rd 龙吴路1111号 612 Gongyuan Rd 公园路612号 64 Renmin Rd S. 人民南路64号

Impression Spring Flower Exhibition Begonias, calla lilies, and dragon willow complement peonies at the Impression Spring Flower Exhibition. Traditional Chinese flower arrangement techniques are used to create elegant, artistic displays. Tender buds and full blossoms provide a beautiful contrast that conveys sensitivity and grandeur. Visitors can also enjoy traditional Chinese floral beauty in this well-curated show. Date: Through March 30 Venue: Pudong Peony Garden Jingyun Hall 浦东牡丹园景运堂内 Address: Lane 500, Langu Rd 兰谷路500弄