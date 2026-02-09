[Hai Lights] A Winter Guide to Skiing Around Shanghai

Winter is here, and the cold is no reason to stay curled up on the sofa. On the contrary, it's the perfect season to get moving and embrace the thrill of skiing. If you're in Shanghai and don't want to travel all the way to northern China or the mountains, you're in luck. From indoor ski simulators and beginner-friendly training centers to large-scale real-snow parks, the city offers plenty of ways to enjoy skiing experiences without leaving Shanghai. Here's a one-stop guide to Shanghai's skiing destinations.

Sheercool Urban Skiing Space ｜Sheercool 雪酷城市滑雪空间 Sheercool Urban Skiing Space brings skiing into the city through advanced simulation technology. The venue recreates ski slopes with multiple speed and difficulty settings, making it suitable for beginners and experienced skiers. Mirror systems in front of the machines help users adjust posture and balance, while specialized ski carpets allow safe practice of key movements. Protective gear and helmets in various sizes are available, ensuring a comfortable and secure experience. This is an ideal choice for first-time skiers or anyone curious about skiing in a controlled, weather-independent environment. Address: L'Avenue Store: LG113, B1, 99 Xianxia Rd, Changning District 长宁区仙霞路99号尚嘉中心 地下一层LG113 Nanxiang Store: 3/F, Building D, No.1082 Huyi Highway, Jiading District 嘉定区沪宜公路1082号D座3楼 Oriental Sports Center Store: B2, Gate 2, 400 Yongyao Rd, Pudong New Area 浦东新区泳耀路400号东方体育中心2号门b2层

Shanghai L+Snow Indoor Skiing Theme Resort ｜耀雪冰雪世界 Shanghai L+Snow Indoor Skiing Theme Resort is stretched over 90,000 square meters. It features a massive indoor real-snow ski area alongside a dedicated snow entertainment zone, offering a complete resort experience regardless of weather conditions. Visitors can ski, play, or simply immerse themselves in a winter atmosphere. The venue caters to everyone from beginners taking their first steps on snow to families with children. Its grand scale and immersive design make it an excellent destination for those seeking a real "snow world" experience in Shanghai. Address: No.1-5, Lane 2088, Hucheng Ring Rd, Nanhui New City, Pudong New Area 浦东新区南汇新城镇沪城环路2088弄1-5号

Shanghai Maya Ice & Snow World ｜上海玛雅冰雪世界 Shanghai Maya Ice & Snow World transforms winter into a magical, fairytale-like experience with its large-scale real-snow environment. Spanning over 10,000 square meters, the park uses snow-making technology to create a white landscape, complete with themed decorations, snow-covered scenery, and immersive lighting effects. The park offers a wide range of snow-related activities, from thrilling snow slides to interactive play zones where visitors can enjoy snowball fights or build snowmen. In addition to snow attractions, live performances, character interactions, and themed markets add to the festive atmosphere, making it a perfect destination for families, friends, and winter photography lovers. Address: 1222 Linyinxin Rd, Songjiang District 松江区林荫新路1222号

Snowgate ｜Snowgate 滑雪·华雪梦 Snowgate is an indoor skiing space dedicated to ski initiation and preseason training. The venue is built around the idea of inspiring a spirit of challenge through skiing, making it especially suitable for beginners and those preparing for their first outdoor snow experience. The space features imported ski simulators for both beginner and intermediate levels, allowing skiers to observe and correct their movements with the help of on-site coaches. With bilingual instruction and a warm, cabin-style interior design, Snowgate creates a relaxed yet focused environment that closely resembles the atmosphere of an outdoor ski lodge. Address: B1, Yuanbo Business Center, 1131 Fuxing Rd E., Huangpu District 黄浦区复兴东路1131号源博商务B1层

SoloX ｜SoloX城市滑雪 SoloX is one of Shanghai's newest and most stylish indoor skiing destinations, and its downtown store is located in Hongqiao's The Palace complex. The venue combines high-end ski simulators with professional coaching, making it a great option for beginners who want a safe and guided first skiing experience. Beyond skiing, SoloX stands out as a lifestyle concept space. It brings together skiing training, premium outdoor gear retail, and a modern sports restaurant and bar. Large floor-to-ceiling windows and a carefully designed menu make it an ideal place to relax with friends after training, turning skiing into a social and urban lifestyle experience rather than just a sport. Address: Hongqiao The Palace Store: 100 Zunyi Rd, Changning District 长宁区遵义路100号虹桥南丰城南北区2楼连廊 Sunland Decathlon Store: Room 103, Sunland Sports Center, 555 Lansong Rd, Pudong New Area 浦东新区兰嵩路555号森兰体育中心一楼103室-7-8号

Skinow Indoor Skiing ｜雪乐山室内滑雪 Skinow is a brand focused on professional, systematic ski training for all ages. Its UNICITY store features advanced European ski simulators that allow users to practice on an almost "endless" virtual slope, regardless of season or weather. The venue provides full ski equipment from head to toe and offers structured courses guided by certified instructors. By combining indoor simulator training with outdoor ski resort programs, SKINOW helps beginners build solid skills efficiently and safely, making it especially popular among families, children, and long-term ski learners. Address: UNICITY Store: L3-02B, No. 66, Lane 2229, Songze Ave, Qingpu District 崧泽大道2229弄66号万科广场L3-02b号 Changfeng Joy City Store: L4-05/06, 196 Daduhe Rd, Putuo District 大渡河路196号长风大悦城四楼场外L4-05/06 Wujiaochang Wanda Store: 2F, Building B, 77 Songhu Rd, Yangpu District 杨浦区五角场万达广场B座B2001号

Wowski Ski Training Center ｜Wowski 滑雪综合训练中心 Wowski is a comprehensive ski training and fitness center that blends skiing simulation with physical conditioning. It offers a calm and professional environment away from crowded shopping malls. In addition to international-standard ski simulators, Wowski features dedicated areas for strength training, rehabilitation, trampoline coordination training, and post-workout recovery. This makes it suitable not only for beginners but also for experienced skiers who want to improve technique, balance, and overall physical performance in a structured way. Address: Jing'an Store: B-L102, Building 2, 643 Yonghe Rd E., Jing'an District 静安区永和东路643号2幢B-L102 Dongjiao Store: B1, Fitness Center, Dongjiao State Guest Hotel, 1800 Jinke Rd, Pudong New Area 金科路1800号东郊宾馆内健身中心地下一层

Vo!yes. Club Ice & Snow Park ｜沃野冰雪乐园 Vo!yes. Club Ice & Snow Park is a family-friendly indoor playground designed for children and parents looking for a relaxed and playful experience. Covering nearly 3,000 square meters, the park recreates a winter wonderland with artificial snowfall, ice-themed installations, and immersive scenes. The venue focuses more on snow play than technical skiing. Visitors can enjoy snow slides, interactive snow zones, ice tunnels, and themed photo areas. Free rental of winter coats and thoughtful child-friendly facilities make it an easy and stress-free choice for families who want kids to experience "real snow" in Shanghai. Address: Room 706, 7F, 1588 Wuzhong Rd, Minhang District 闵行区吴中路1588号爱琴海购物中心7楼706

Supsnow Ski Club Training Studio ｜Supsnow滑雪俱乐部训练会所 Supsnow is a community-oriented ski club that combines professional training with social connection. The training studio offers ski simulation experiences supported by internationally recognized teaching systems. Beyond technical training, Supsnow emphasizes building a skier community. The club organizes domestic and international ski trips, helping members turn indoor practice into real mountain experiences. It is a good option for those who want to improve skills while meeting like-minded ski enthusiasts. Address: 1F, Qibao Powerlong City, Lane 3299, Caobao Rd, Minhang District 闵行区漕宝路3299弄七宝宝龙城一楼L1层GD-L1-022号

S.H.O.W Ski Park ｜S·H·O·W滑雪场 S.H.O.W Ski Park is a dry-slope facility that combines ski simulators with freestyle and park-style training areas. The venue uses specialized dry-ski surfaces, airbags, and ramps to allow safe practice of movements, jumps, and basic techniques. This space is particularly appealing to beginners who want to learn fundamentals, as well as skiers interested in freestyle or park skiing. With professional instructors and a well-maintained training environment, S.H.O.W offers a practical and efficient way to experience skiing skills year-round in the city. Address: Guojin Store: Guojin Sports Center, 719 Zhenchen Rd, Baoshan District 宝山区真陈路719号国金仓储 Zizhu Store: 2F, No.31, Lane 333, Dongchuan Rd, Minhang District 闵行区东川路333弄31号2楼

9i Snow Urban Skiing Center Founded in 2022, 9i Snow is a new-generation urban skiing brand focused on making skiing accessible to people of all ages. Through indoor ski simulators and structured teaching programs, the center helps learners quickly grasp core skiing skills before heading to outdoor resorts. The venue provides full equipment, certified instructors, and a clean, modern training environment. With an emphasis on safety, balance, and core strength, 9i SNOW is suitable for children, adults, and even older beginners. It positions skiing not just as a seasonal sport but as a long-term lifestyle activity. Address: Roon A, Building 30, 7075 Chuanzhou Rd, Pudong New Area 浦东新区川周路7075号30幢A室

G·Snow Urban Skiing ｜G·Snow 城市滑雪 G·SNOW Urban Skiing is a trendy chain brand founded by Shanghai Jixue Sports Development Co. Through a combination of indoor ski training, outdoor resort courses, and full guidance from certified instructors, the brand aims to help learners ski in a safer, more professional, and more efficient way. G·SNOW also offers ski travel services in China and abroad, ski equipment retail, and skiing events. It has created a one-stop skiing service center close to home. Each store is equipped with professional ski simulators that recreate real skiing scenarios with 3D experiences and simulated snow effects. Different slope lengths and gradient levels are available, allowing users of all levels to enjoy customized skiing experiences. The use of simulators breaks the seasonal and geographical limits of skiing, making it possible to ski all year round, anytime. Address: Gubei Store: B2, Gubei 1699, 1699 Gubei Rd, Changning District 长宁区古北路1699号古北商业广场B2层 Xuhui Longhua Hui Store: 2778 Longhua Rd, Xuhui District 徐汇区龙华路2778号龙华会南区1楼C5-L1S05号 Baoshan ASE Mall: H201, 1933 Hutai Rd, Baoshan District 宝山区沪太路1933号宝山日月光H201

