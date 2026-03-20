Living the Perfect Balance: Family Life and City Energy in Changning

Since 2015, German designer and mother of three Barbara Freiman has combined creativity with the joyful chaos of family in China. She founded coco&ray in 2017 and regularly exhibits her children's collections at Shanghai Fashion Week, combining playful elegance with practical design. Her home life with her husband, three children and a dog is a lively mix of school runs, studio work and neighborhood discoveries.

Credit: Ma Xuefeng

Could you introduce the neighborhood you live in? We live on Weining Road in Changning District, and for our family, it's the ideal setting. It offers proximity to downtown while maintaining a warm, neighborhood feel. We wanted to live in the heart of the city rather than in a distant compound – to truly experience China every day. One of my favorite rituals is cycling with my children to school each morning. It reminds me of village life in Germany, yet we are surrounded by the dynamic energy of Shanghai. Our home provides us space to relax, but just outside our door are small restaurants, street food stalls and everyday city life unfolding. It's this balance between movement and calm that makes Changning so special for us.

Credit: Ma Xuefeng

What's the best thing about living in this neighborhood? It's the seamless harmony between family life and city life. Everything we need – schools, parks, restaurants – is within easy reach, yet the area never feels overwhelming. We're surrounded by charming neighborhood eateries and street food spots, so there's always something new to discover. At the same time, our home offers space to unwind, and the convenient highway access makes daily logistics effortless for my husband. In short, Changning allows us to feel the pulse of Shanghai while fully embracing family life – a rare and wonderful balance.

What attractions here that should not be missed? The true attraction isn't a landmark – it's the lifestyle. The leafy streets, neighborhood parks, and even having the zoo nearby create a sense of community and accessibility. Living here means discovering small joys daily: biking through the streets, greeting neighbors, and watching the seasons change in the park. That's where the real charm lies.

What's your favorite cafe near your home? A charming French café Pain Chaud (L115, 99 Xianxia Rd 仙霞路99号L115) in the neighborhood has become my go-to. The pastries are beautifully made, and their hot chocolate is exceptional. It's the kind of place where you can pause, breathe and enjoy a quiet moment – something every busy mother treasures. As the Hongqiao host of the Shanghai Mamas community, I often gather fellow moms there every Wednesday for coffee, conversation and shared support.

Credit: Ma Xuefeng

Credit: Ma Xuefeng

Where should someone eat around here? Changning is wonderfully diverse. GuBei, just nearby, offers excellent Japanese and Korean restaurants – a dream for someone who loves sushi as much as I do. At the same time, I enjoy exploring smaller local eateries by bike. There's always something new to discover, and food has become one of the ways our family connects with the neighborhood. One surprising discovery is the Xian'erxiang Fresh Meat Pancake (馅儿香土家鲜肉饼, 449 Xianxia Rd 仙霞路449号), a humble storefront that has quickly become a local favorite. Its freshly baked, crispy, meat-filled flatbreads are simple, flavorful and irresistibly comforting. And our family's favorite restaurant is Olympos (No. 2, Lane 3338 Hongmei Rd 虹梅路3338弄2号) in Laowaijie – the Greek food is always fresh, and the service is warm and welcoming. You can sit outside and relax while the kids play nearby, which makes it perfect for a family outing.

Credit: Ma Xuefeng

From high fashion to emerging designers, from flowers to fresh produce, where do you shop in your neighborhood? For fashion, I naturally design my own pieces. Beyond that, I love wandering through neighborhood flower shops and small specialty stores that spark inspiration. After picking up my children from school, I often stop along Honggu Road to buy fresh vegetables and fruit – it's become one of my favorite daily rituals. My favorite produce shop is Xiaoye Fresh Produce (小叶疏果生鲜, 407 Hong Road 虹古路407), where everything is beautifully displayed and wonderfully fresh. And for a sweet treat, I always return to Harbin Food Factory (哈尔滨食品厂, 1198 Quxi Rd 瞿溪路1198号), where the cookies are wonderfully nostalgic and simply irresistible.

Credit: Ma Xuefeng

Is there a neighborhood place you recommend for a night out or simply for a drink after work? Honestly, my favorite place is our terrace at home. A glass of sparkling wine, an aperol spritz, and time with my husband – those are the moments that feel like pure luxury.