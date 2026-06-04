[SH Street Chic] 15 Candid Shots of Shanghai's Street Fashion, June Edition
I will be bold in saying, June is the best month in Shanghai for fashionable experiments, daily outfits and doing fit checks on the street. Argue with the wall. We get a good mix of sunny, warm, summery days to flex our beautiful bodies in tank tops and short shorts, or at least appreciate others doing that. But also, there are enough cloudy, rainy days to put on your best rain boots and sip your oat milk latte at a new, aesthetic coffee shop.
This month of street chic, we are sticking to our new format of snapping folk in their natural habitats, while upholding Shanghai's reputation of being the fashion capital of the East.
In case you need a little guide on what to wear this upcoming summer, what fashion girlies and boys are rocking on these streets, here are my personal observations:
The capris are back. Yes, you heard that right. Tighter fit pants that end right on your calves are having their moment. And honestly, I'm not mad at it. Years ago, we accepted jorts and low-rise jeans again; we can also welcome capri pants once again.
Another thing that everyone seems to be loving are baby tees and tank tops, also those sports team jerseys. While baby tees can be a bit gender and figure-restricting, the jersey T-shirts I've been seeing on literally everybody. Especially the ones that are a bit see-through, so your body can still breathe in the rising heat.
If you're wondering where to shop for all the latest trends, Yanqing Road has been the hottest place recently. This area is becoming increasingly popular among Xiaohongshu creators for their daily OOTD photos, and many brands have taken notice.
Now back to our street baddies. This month, we captured a lot of interesting characters. I would say that Fumin Road and Yanqing Road have a very specific vibe of folk spending their time there. Their style is usually bold, with a bit of a Western influence, probably due to a large number of foreign residents and tourists living there. An interesting trend I've noticed with most of the new stores that opened in the past couple of months is that, besides curating their selling space, many of them also put effort into creating a proper "third space." A third space is basically what you would call an area where people can gather and socialize. Most of these kinds of spaces created by the stores come in the form of a small coffee spot, which is ideal for a Shanghainese.
The freshly opened Times Remake Vintage store has a built-in coffee spot, with plenty of space to hang out before you make a purchase. They have a very interesting selection. I'd recommend checking it out.
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Credit: Harvey Charles
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Sports team (?) jersey alertCredit: Harvey Charles
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Inside the Times Remake Vintage
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Credit: Harvey Charles
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Baby tees best in practiceCredit: Harvey Charles
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Credit: Harvey Charles
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Cutesy baby tank topsCredit: Harvey Charles
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Credit: Harvey Charles
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Fumin Road OOTD icon Nono (梓柒 Time on Wechat Channels)Credit: Harvey Charles
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Credit: Harvey Charles
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Who said dopamine dressing is out of style?Credit: Harvey Charles
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Credit: Harvey Charles
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Typical Shanghai local scene, drinking coffee with your fur babyCredit: Harvey Charles
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Men aren't lacking eitherCredit: Harvey Charles
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Honarable mentions
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Credit: Harvey Charles
Editor: Fu Rong