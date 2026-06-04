[SH Street Chic] 15 Candid Shots of Shanghai's Street Fashion, June Edition

I will be bold in saying, June is the best month in Shanghai for fashionable experiments, daily outfits and doing fit checks on the street. Argue with the wall. We get a good mix of sunny, warm, summery days to flex our beautiful bodies in tank tops and short shorts, or at least appreciate others doing that. But also, there are enough cloudy, rainy days to put on your best rain boots and sip your oat milk latte at a new, aesthetic coffee shop.

This month of street chic, we are sticking to our new format of snapping folk in their natural habitats, while upholding Shanghai's reputation of being the fashion capital of the East.

In case you need a little guide on what to wear this upcoming summer, what fashion girlies and boys are rocking on these streets, here are my personal observations:

The capris are back. Yes, you heard that right. Tighter fit pants that end right on your calves are having their moment. And honestly, I'm not mad at it. Years ago, we accepted jorts and low-rise jeans again; we can also welcome capri pants once again.

Another thing that everyone seems to be loving are baby tees and tank tops, also those sports team jerseys. While baby tees can be a bit gender and figure-restricting, the jersey T-shirts I've been seeing on literally everybody. Especially the ones that are a bit see-through, so your body can still breathe in the rising heat.

If you're wondering where to shop for all the latest trends, Yanqing Road has been the hottest place recently. This area is becoming increasingly popular among Xiaohongshu creators for their daily OOTD photos, and many brands have taken notice.