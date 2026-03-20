100 Issues In – Win a Viennese Coffee Pop-Up Afternoon Tea for Two!
Get ready for a recap of this weekend's news and highlights.
The "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It) section of City News Service is a regular weekend feature.
ICYMI: Week 100
This week's prize
From when we first started this column to now – we've officially hit Issue 100!
So yes, we had to do something special.
This week, five winners will be entered into a draw to receive a complimentary afternoon tea set for two, courtesy of Austrian Airlines – perfect for checking out the Viennese Coffee pop-up in person.
Valid: March 31-April 12
Address: 150 Hubin Rd
湖滨路150号
To celebrate the 10th anniversary of its Shanghai-Vienna route this April, Austrian Airlines is bringing a slice of Vienna to Shanghai.
From March 30 to April 12, a Viennese Coffee pop-up will take over Flambe Bistro, an Austrian restaurant in Shanghai, highlighting the city's iconic coffee house culture – recognized by UNESCO as intangible cultural heritage.
Vienna is home to around 2,050 coffee houses, and this pop-up recreates that atmosphere with five classic coffee drinks and desserts, namely Wiener Mélange, Einspänner (black coffee topped with whipped cream and icing sugar), Mozart Coffee, Eiskaffee (iced coffee with cream), and Fiaker (black coffee with cream and brandy), all served alongside traditional Austrian pastries.
More than just a pop-up, it's a nod to a decade-long connection between Shanghai and Vienna – not just through flights, but through culture, food, and everyday rituals like coffee.
Click here to start!
About the Quiz
Using news content from the previous week, we will quiz you, our users, on your knowledge of current affairs and what is happening in your city, and elsewhere.
There are prizes to be won, with the items changing regularly.
Anyone can take part, so challenge yourself or your family, or play with a group of friends or workmates – find out who best has their finger on the pulse of what's happening in this vibrant city, this dynamic nation, and around the world.
Editor: Liu Xiaolin