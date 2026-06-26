Don't Miss Your Chance to Win Limited-edition Earphones
Get ready for a recap of this weekend's news and highlights.
The "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It) section of City News Service is a regular weekend feature.
ICYMI: Week 114
This week's prize
This week's participants will have the chance to enter a lucky draw for an exclusive prize – a pair of limited-edition wireless earphones jointly designed by City News Service and Shanghai Daily.
One lucky winner will take home this special collaboration item, so be sure to get involved!
Designed with a sleek, compact profile and finished with an elegant piano-gloss coating, these earphones combine style and practicality. Lightweight and portable, they are perfect for everyday use while adding a touch of sophistication to your listening experience.
Price: 399 yuan (US$59)
Click here to start!
About the quiz
Using news content from the previous week, we will quiz you, our users, on your knowledge of current affairs and what is happening in your city, and elsewhere.
There are prizes to be won, with the items changing regularly.
Anyone can take part, so challenge yourself or your family, or play with a group of friends or workmates – find out who best has their finger on the pulse of what's happening in this vibrant city, this dynamic nation, and around the world.
Editor: Liu Qi