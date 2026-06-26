Don't Miss Your Chance to Win Limited-edition Earphones

Get ready for a recap of this weekend's news and highlights.

The "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It) section of City News Service is a regular weekend feature.

ICYMI: Week 114

This week's prize

This week's participants will have the chance to enter a lucky draw for an exclusive prize – a pair of limited-edition wireless earphones jointly designed by City News Service and Shanghai Daily.

One lucky winner will take home this special collaboration item, so be sure to get involved!

Designed with a sleek, compact profile and finished with an elegant piano-gloss coating, these earphones combine style and practicality. Lightweight and portable, they are perfect for everyday use while adding a touch of sophistication to your listening experience.

Price: 399 yuan (US$59)

Click here to start!