Win a Shanghai-Inspired City News Service Tote Bag

Get ready for a recap of this weekend's news and highlights.

The "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It) section of City News Service is a regular weekend feature.

ICYMI: Week 113

This week's prize

This week, lucky winners will be entered into a draw to receive a custom-designed City News Service tote bag. Five winners will each receive one bag.

Inspired by Shanghai, the design features illustrations of the iconic Huxinting Teahouse in Yu Garden alongside the city's popular snack xiaolongbao, with "SHANGHAI" featured prominently to reflect its local identity.

Designed for everyday use, the tote is spacious enough to carry a laptop, books, and daily essentials such as a jacket, cap, water bottle, or umbrella. A subtle "City News Service" print on the strap adds a finishing branded detail.

Click here to start!

