Win a Shanghai-Inspired City News Service Tote Bag
Get ready for a recap of this weekend's news and highlights.
The "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It) section of City News Service is a regular weekend feature.
ICYMI: Week 113
This week's prize
This week, lucky winners will be entered into a draw to receive a custom-designed City News Service tote bag. Five winners will each receive one bag.
Inspired by Shanghai, the design features illustrations of the iconic Huxinting Teahouse in Yu Garden alongside the city's popular snack xiaolongbao, with "SHANGHAI" featured prominently to reflect its local identity.
Designed for everyday use, the tote is spacious enough to carry a laptop, books, and daily essentials such as a jacket, cap, water bottle, or umbrella. A subtle "City News Service" print on the strap adds a finishing branded detail.
Click here to start!
About the quiz
Using news content from the previous week, we will quiz you, our users, on your knowledge of current affairs and what is happening in your city, and elsewhere.
There are prizes to be won, with the items changing regularly.
Anyone can take part, so challenge yourself or your family, or play with a group of friends or workmates – find out who best has their finger on the pulse of what's happening in this vibrant city, this dynamic nation, and around the world.
Editor: Fu Rong