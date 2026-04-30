Win Tickets to The Pearl's Great World Dream

Get ready for a recap of this weekend's news and highlights. The "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It) section of City News Service is a regular weekend feature. ICYMI: Week 106 This week's prize Winners this week will be entered into a draw for tickets to a new immersive show – Great World Dream, presented by The Pearl. Sounds amazing, right? There are two spots available, and each winner will receive two tickets – perfect for bringing along friends or family.

Credit: Ti Gong

When a mob boss crosses paths with a jazz diva, every corner hides a new encounter. This show by The Pearl takes you back in time, recreating the legendary Shanghai of a century ago – the dazzling entertainment kingdom of the 1920s, the Great World. Back in the day, funhouse mirrors, acrobatics, fortune-telling, and theater captivated the entire city. Now, you can step into that golden era through this triple-impact immersive production. Set in a three-story theater converted from an old temple, 28 international performers guide you through encounters with mysterious fortune tellers, funhouse mirrors, and other attractions, alongside captivating magicians and breathtaking aerial acrobatics. You can even try your luck in an "underground casino" with a mob boss, or search for a hidden speakeasy. In that moment, you become part of the story – how exciting is that?

Date: May 16 Ticket price: from 333 yuan (US$48.6) Duration: 120 minutes Venue: The Pearl Address: 471 Zhapu Rd | 乍浦路471号 Click here to start!

Production stills Credit: Ti Gong







Credit: Ti Gong 3 Photos | View Slide Show