Win Tickets to Turkish Film 'About The Mother' Premiering at SIFF

Get ready for a recap of this weekend's news and highlights.

The "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It) section of City News Service is a regular weekend feature.

ICYMI: Week 112

This week's prize

Winners this week will be entered into a lucky draw for tickets to the Shanghai International Film Festival. There are two spots available, and each winner will receive two tickets.

The prize this time is the Turkish film About The Mother. The film has not been released yet, and its world premiere will take place in Shanghai! Winning these tickets means you'll be able to watch it in the cinema in person.