Win Tickets to Turkish Film 'About The Mother' Premiering at SIFF
Get ready for a recap of this weekend's news and highlights.
The "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It) section of City News Service is a regular weekend feature.
ICYMI: Week 112
This week's prize
Winners this week will be entered into a lucky draw for tickets to the Shanghai International Film Festival. There are two spots available, and each winner will receive two tickets.
The prize this time is the Turkish film About The Mother. The film has not been released yet, and its world premiere will take place in Shanghai! Winning these tickets means you'll be able to watch it in the cinema in person.
- Date & Time: June 17, 6pm
- Venue: Shanghai Film Art Center 上海影城
- Address: 160 Xinhua Rd 新华路160号
Film highlight:
The film follows a young mother whose husband needs an organ transplant due to liver disease. She sells milk on the streets to raise money and deals with family issues while searching for a donor.
As her husband's illness worsens, she dilutes milk with water, shifting the moral line silently under survival pressure.
The debut film of Turkish director Büşra Bülbül exhibits excellent social observation and emotional mastery.
Click here to start!
About the quiz
Using news content from the previous week, we will quiz you, our users, on your knowledge of current affairs and what is happening in your city, and elsewhere.
There are prizes to be won, with the items changing regularly.
Anyone can take part, so challenge yourself or your family, or play with a group of friends or workmates – find out who best has their finger on the pulse of what's happening in this vibrant city, this dynamic nation, and around the world.
Editor: Yang Meiping