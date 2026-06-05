Win Your Custom-Designed Wireless Earphones
Get ready for a recap of this weekend's news and highlights.
The "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It) section of City News Service is a regular weekend feature.
ICYMI: Week 111
This week's prize
This week's winners will be entered into a lucky draw to win a pair of exclusive custom-designed earphones co-created by City News Service and Shanghai Daily.
Only one winner will be selected. Don't miss this rare opportunity!
The earphones feature a compact design and a smooth piano-lacquer finish for a premium feel. Not only do they look elegant and stylish, but they are also lightweight and easy to carry.
Price: 399 yuan (US$59)
Click here to start!
About the quiz
Using news content from the previous week, we will quiz you, our users, on your knowledge of current affairs and what is happening in your city, and elsewhere.
There are prizes to be won, with the items changing regularly.
Anyone can take part, so challenge yourself or your family, or play with a group of friends or workmates – find out who best has their finger on the pulse of what's happening in this vibrant city, this dynamic nation, and around the world.
Editor: Fu Rong