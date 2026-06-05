Win Your Custom-Designed Wireless Earphones

Get ready for a recap of this weekend's news and highlights.

The "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It) section of City News Service is a regular weekend feature.

ICYMI: Week 111

This week's prize

This week's winners will be entered into a lucky draw to win a pair of exclusive custom-designed earphones co-created by City News Service and Shanghai Daily.

Only one winner will be selected. Don't miss this rare opportunity!

The earphones feature a compact design and a smooth piano-lacquer finish for a premium feel. Not only do they look elegant and stylish, but they are also lightweight and easy to carry.

Price: 399 yuan (US$59)

Click here to start!