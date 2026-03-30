From Global Runways to a Quiet Studio: A Return to What Matters

Ana Donato, a French hairstylist for over three decades, has worked in Paris, Mallorca, Beijing, and Shanghai. From neighborhood salons to luxury settings, fashion shows to advertising campaigns, she has built a practice on technical mastery and a deep understanding of hair as expression. After an international journey that took her from Shanghai to Mallorca and back to Paris, Ana has returned to Shanghai to create a more intimate, studio-like space. She emphasizes savoir-faire, time, and client relations for a multicultural clientele, believing that true luxury is precision, care and consistency.

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Before we talk about your hair studio Le Salon by Laurent & Ana, would you please introduce yourself? I'm a French hairstylist with over 30 years of experience. My career has taken me across Paris, Mallorca, Beijing and Shanghai in settings ranging from neighborhood salons to luxury environments, fashion shows, and editorial shoots. Hair has always been my language, and today my philosophy is simple: less is more – organic, effortless cuts that respect natural movement. I arrived in China in 2000 through a professional opportunity. I had always been curious to explore the world, and when a French salon owner in Beijing offered me a position, I accepted. I spent my first months in Beijing before moving to Shanghai. I met my partner, Laurent Louette, a Frenchman who worked for the same company, in Beijing. In 2009, we opened our first salon in Shanghai, on Yongjia Road. After many years in China, we decided in 2015 to begin a new chapter in Europe. We sold our salon and moved to Palma de Mallorca, where we opened another space, before spending more than three years in Paris. However, Asia, and Shanghai in particular, has always held a very special place in my life. We missed it deeply. So when the opportunity arose to return two and a half years ago, we decided to come back, even though it meant once again leaving friends and family behind. It wasn't easy, but it also brought us immense happiness to return to a city we feel so connected to, both personally and professionally. We first collaborated on an ultra-luxury spa and salon project on Beijing Road E., where we built and trained the hair team. We chose to stay in Shanghai and open our salon, Le Salon by Laurent & Ana, a year ago. It's located in Jing'an District, opposite Jing'an Temple, with quick access by public transport or by car.

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Why did you decide to strike out on your own and build a business here?

Building our own business was an act of responsibility. We wanted full control over quality and the client experience, because when you care deeply about your savoir-faire, you eventually need your structure to protect it. For this project, we chose a more intimate direction: a calm, private space set high above the city on the 29th floor, overlooking Shanghai's urban forest. The environment is an essential part of the experience we offer. We operate with a studio mindset rather than a traditional salon model, emphasizing relationships – taking time for consultation, conversation, and thoughtful analysis. Speaking French, English, Spanish, Portuguese, and some Chinese allows us to naturally connect with an international clientele, shaping the multicultural identity of the salon. Time is central to our philosophy, as is quality, which we support through trusted brands such as Schwarzkopf, L'Oréal, and Nashi, and other brands that we love for their vision and philosophy – fewer chemicals and fewer ingredients.

Credit: Brandon McGhee

What makes Shanghai's business environment so remarkable? Shanghai operates at a rapid pace. People make decisions quickly, opportunities arise unexpectedly, and the ecosystem constantly evolves. There is a strong entrepreneurial energy here. At the same time, competition is intense. You have to adapt, refine, and elevate your offering. Shanghai doesn't reward comfort – it rewards clarity and resilience.

Credit: Brandon McGhee

What were you trying to bring to the local community through your work? We wanted to introduce a different aesthetic culture – one that embraces a more natural approach to cutting and coloring. Hair that grows well, moves naturally, and lasts over time. I also believe in sharing knowledge and tips with clients, helping them understand their texture and how to care for it. It's not just about beauty – it's about confidence.

What are the biggest challenges of setting up a business here? How do you stay motivated? The biggest challenge is alignment – maintaining our standards of quality, navigating cultural differences, and protecting your vision. There are also structural challenges, from regulations to supply chains, as well as the gap that can exist between the perception of luxury and true craftsmanship. Today, real savoir-faire is luxury. What keeps me motivated is staying focused on that value – doing things well, with consistency and intention.

What was the moment that made you most proud? When clients return months later and tell me their haircut still works – that their hair feels healthier and that they feel like themselves again.

What are you working on now? I'm currently exploring projects that bring together craftsmanship, aesthetics, and well-being. My focus is on depth rather than expansion – building something meaningful, not simply bigger.

Who is the female role model who inspires you? Women who combine discipline with intuition inspire me – those who build quietly, without noise, and let their work speak for itself.