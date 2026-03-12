[She Power]
Shanghai

From Two Suitcases to a 70-Person Studio in Shanghai

by Yang Di
March 12, 2026
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Architect and entrepreneur Jaycee Chui has built a life – and a design studio – in one of the world's fastest-changing cities. Hailing from Hong Kong and educated in Canada and the UK, she has spent the past 15 years in Shanghai transforming opportunities into a multidisciplinary practice.

From Two Suitcases to a 70-Person Studio in Shanghai
Credit: Dong Jun
Caption: Originally from Hong Kong and educated in Canada and the UK, Jaycee has spent the past 15 years in Shanghai transforming opportunities into a multidisciplinary practice.

Before we talk about your company MDO, would you please introduce yourself?

I'm Jaycee Chui. I grew up in Hong Kong but left when I was 13 to attend high school in Toronto before moving to the UK to study architecture. For the past 15 years, Shanghai has been my home. My husband Justin Bridgland and I arrived with just two suitcases, and today we are a family of four, plus two dogs.

From Two Suitcases to a 70-Person Studio in Shanghai
Credit: Courtesy of MDO
Caption: Jaycee and her husband Justin recently completed the architecture and interior design of Zoland, a boutique hotel nestled in Mount Emei, Sichuan Province.
From Two Suitcases to a 70-Person Studio in Shanghai
Credit: Courtesy of MDO
Caption: ZOLAND·Emei Resort is a boutique mountain retreat. Rooted in the philosophy of architectural quietude, the project transforms a cluster of dilapidated structures into a serene sanctuary that dissolves seamlessly into the surrounding forest – inviting guests to reconnect with nature and with themselves.

Why did you decide to strike out on your own?

I've never worked for anyone for more than a year since graduating – that's how much I disliked working for other people! After arriving in Shanghai, I lasted only seven months at my first job before leaving to freelance.

In 2014, one of my clients encouraged me to take the leap and formally establish my own company, MDO. My international background – bridging Eastern and Western cultures – has helped shape our work across China.

Today, our studio designs interiors, buildings, landscapes, furniture, and graphics. At the core of every project is a belief that good design has the power to improve things and to elevate the experience of the people who use those spaces.

From Two Suitcases to a 70-Person Studio in Shanghai
Credit: Courtesy of MDO
Caption: Designed by MDO, Terrakota Restaurant transforms a former warehouse into a warm, terracotta-clad dining space that extends into a hidden rooftop "secret garden," where lush greenery and a retractable roof open the courtyard to the sky.

What makes Shanghai's business environment so remarkable?

When I started the studio 11 years ago, there were opportunities everywhere. As long as you were willing to adapt and work hard, you could thrive. Even with the recent market slowdown, I still feel there are more opportunities here than in places like the UK or Hong Kong.

What were you trying to bring to the local community through your work?

Every year we try to participate in at least one community-focused project. One of my favorites was the renovation of a 120-year-old post office in Qingpu District.

The client wanted to transform this outdated building into a cultural space where young people and local residents could gather for events and lectures. Seeing the project come to life exactly as we envisioned was incredibly rewarding – and it even went on to win several international design awards.

From Two Suitcases to a 70-Person Studio in Shanghai
Credit: Courtesy of MDO
Caption: MDO's project transforms a canal-side Qing Dynasty post office into a dynamic community social hub.
From Two Suitcases to a 70-Person Studio in Shanghai
Credit: Courtesy of MDO
Caption: Working with a 120-year-old architectural structure, the design approach combines sensitive restoration with modern upgrades to honor the building's communication history and make it relevant to a new generation.

What are the biggest challenges of setting up a business here? How do you stay motivated?

Since Mandarin is not my first language, it can be challenging to communicate with clients and fully understand the business culture. But at the same time, the fast pace of the city and the constant stream of new opportunities are exactly what make working in China so exciting and motivating.

From Two Suitcases to a 70-Person Studio in Shanghai
Credit: Courtesy of MDO
Caption: Architecture has traditionally been a male-dominated field, and RIBA created this event to celebrate the contributions of women architects. The exhibition showcased projects and practices led by women from around the world. Jaycee participated by discussing her own projects, sharing insights and experiences.

What was the moment that made you most proud?

Winning awards and receiving recognition are wonderful, but what truly makes me proud is the team we've built over the past decade.

We started as a one-person studio and have grown into a team of 70. It has been financially rewarding, of course, but more importantly, it's deeply fulfilling to see the studio evolve into such a strong and collaborative group.

What are you working on now?

At any given time, we usually have more than 20 projects running simultaneously. But right now, my partner and I are also focused on something very personal – designing our new home.

We're creating a space where our family can build memories together, and we've even invited our children to participate in the design process.

Who is the female role model who has inspired you?

My grandmother. She has always been the pillar of our family. She lived through a war and raised her family on her own despite enormous challenges. Her resilience and courage have always inspired me.

Do you have any advice for women entrepreneurs?

As women, we often overthink things. If you find your passion and truly believe in it, be brave and just go for it. And when you face difficulties, don't hesitate to reach out for help. You're never as alone as you think.

Editor: Fu Rong

#Shanghai
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