8 Young City Footballers Book Ticket to Madrid Through 'Next Gen Drafts'

Eight young football players from Shanghai stood out in the China leg of the "Next Gen Drafts" and earned the opportunity to travel to Madrid, Spain, at the end of May to participate in an immersive football training camp organized by La Liga and its affiliated clubs. The "Next Gen Drafts," jointly organized by Spain's La Liga and EA Sports, has previously been held in Japan and Morocco. The two-day China selection was held at the La Liga Academy Shanghai, located at the Tianma Country Club in suburban Songjiang District.

Credit: Ti Gong

As the Spanish top-tier league's first training center in eastern China, the academy was launched last year, providing tactical, technical, physical and psychological training to local football talent and help them develop potential with advanced training methods and system. The two-day selection attracted a total of 168 local youth players aged 13 to 15. After competing in 5-a-side matches, receiving training sessions conducted by La Liga's professional coaches, and taking part in official 11-a-side selection matches, four male and four female players stood out.

Credit: Ti Gong

Wu Lei, former RCD Espanyol player and current Shanghai Port FC captain, was invited to attend as a La Liga ambassador. The Chinese striker watched the young players' matches on site and shared his own experience of playing abroad as well as his professional insights with them. The eight players selected in the China leg will join selected youth players from other parts of the world to form a 40-player squad and embark on a fully-funded overseas trip at the end of May.

Credit: Ti Gong