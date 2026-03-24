[Quick News] Join Us for the Opening of Qingpu CNS Community Hub
City News Service is getting a community hub in Qingpu District this Friday, and before you reflexively close this tab, hear us out, because the opening day program is actually pretty stacked.
The Lidoway · CNS Community opens in Xujing Town, Qingpu District, with what appears to be a genuine attempt to fill a whole afternoon and evening with things worth doing. If you're not familiar with Xujing Town, it's where China's flagship Costco is, and nearby is Panlong Tiandi. Xujing Town is one of Shanghai's premier international community hubs and borders the National Exhibition and Convention Center, which hosts the China International Import Expo every year.
The day kicks off with the opening ceremony of Lidoway · CNS Community hub. Then, the launch of the "See China · Qingpu" CNS routes, a guided exploration of the area. From 3pm is where things get interesting: the Lidoway Bazzar, an international market with over 15 booths, lands with cultural and creative goods, handicrafts, ceramics, secondhand items, designer clothing, home goods, accessories, and handmade crafts. The featured artists are the detail that upgrades this from "craft market" to "craft market worth going to":
- A Fang from the US
- VEETALEEK from Russia
- IRE from Nigeria
- NARI from Egypt
That is not a generic lineup someone assembled by pulling names out of a hat. There will also be multilingual materials and on-site consultation being served by Qingpu's Immigration Bureau for entry and exit services, which, depending on where you are in the visa process, might genuinely be the most useful thing at the whole event.
But here is the main draw: Come out, and meet some of us from City News Service in person. It's not too often that we venture out into daylight, so this is a good chance to see that we actually exist. Come say hi.
If you go
Date: March 27, 3-7pm
Venue: Lidoway Town Center Plaza 夏都小镇中心广场
Address: 1118 Gaojing Rd, Xujing Town 徐泾镇高泾路1118号
Editor: Fu Rong