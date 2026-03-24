[Quick News] Join Us for the Opening of Qingpu CNS Community Hub

City News Service is getting a community hub in Qingpu District this Friday, and before you reflexively close this tab, hear us out, because the opening day program is actually pretty stacked.

The Lidoway · CNS Community opens in Xujing Town, Qingpu District, with what appears to be a genuine attempt to fill a whole afternoon and evening with things worth doing. If you're not familiar with Xujing Town, it's where China's flagship Costco is, and nearby is Panlong Tiandi. Xujing Town is one of Shanghai's premier international community hubs and borders the National Exhibition and Convention Center, which hosts the China International Import Expo every year.

The day kicks off with the opening ceremony of Lidoway · CNS Community hub. Then, the launch of the "See China · Qingpu" CNS routes, a guided exploration of the area. From 3pm is where things get interesting: the Lidoway Bazzar, an international market with over 15 booths, lands with cultural and creative goods, handicrafts, ceramics, secondhand items, designer clothing, home goods, accessories, and handmade crafts. The featured artists are the detail that upgrades this from "craft market" to "craft market worth going to":