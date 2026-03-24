Local Medical School Kicks Off International Training Program in Hainan

Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine has launched a new international medical education training program in south China's Hainan Province.

Hosted by the school's Hainan International Medical Center and housed in the Bo'ao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone, the program has welcomed its first cohort of 62 students from 13 countries for a two-week training session. This initiative marks the school's dedicated efforts to accelerate the internationalization of medical education and support the construction of the Hainan Free Trade Port.

Fang Yong, vice director of the medical school, stated that the cultivation and training of medical professionals should embrace an international perspective and keep pace with the trend of globalization.

"This IntMedEdu program is designed to integrate the top-tier academic resources of Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine with the preferential policies of the Lecheng Pilot Zone. It aims to build a comprehensive curriculum system covering cutting-edge courses such as bioinformatics, medical artificial intelligence and real-world research, while creating exchange opportunities between international medical students and leading Chinese medical specialists," he noted.

Officials added that the special policies derived from Hainan's free trade port development will also provide innovative opportunities for the in-depth integration of medical education and the healthcare industry.