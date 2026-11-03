[Explainer] CIIE to Have AI-Powered Travel Assistant for the First Time

The 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) will be held November 5-10 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai. The 2026 CIIE Transportation Service Zone, launched by Shanghai's Mobility as a Service (MaaS) platform "Suishenxing," makes travel easier for exhibitors, business visitors and the public. The dedicated service zone includes metro, public bus, shuttle bus, and parking information. Additionally, it offers integrated transport and tourism services. The platform's first AI-powered travel assistant improves transportation and tourism integration and provides domestic and international visitors with a smarter, more convenient one-stop travel experience.

How to Access the CIIE Transportation Service Zone Option 1: Scan the QR code below to access the service zone.

Option 2: Open the "Suishenxing" WeChat Mini Program or the "Suishenxing" mobile app, then tap the dedicated service zone entry point on the homepage. The service zone is available in both Chinese and English languages.

AI-Powered travel assistant: Simply ask and get travel information This year, the service zone has launched "Xiao Jiao," an AI-powered travel assistant that lets users access transportation services through interactive conversations rather than menus. After entering travel needs or keywords, the system intelligently displays service cards that link to information and booking pages.

Whether planning a full trip from a hotel to the exhibition venue or creating a personalized sightseeing itinerary, "Xiao Jiao" provides real-time travel assistance that understands users' needs, responds to on-site conditions, and plans their journeys. Comprehensive transportation information for seamless travel to and from the exhibition venue Parking reservations, public bus connections, metro services, hotel shuttle buses, taxis, and ride-hailing services are available in the service zone around the National Exhibition and Convention Center. Transportation arrangements include: Route 71, four shuttle bus routes, and six parking lot shuttle routes will operate for the CIIE. Hotel customized shuttle : Four routes will connect 56 hotels to the exhibition venue. Visitors driving in can reserve parking at nearby facilities up to one hour in advance. The parking reservation service is now open to the public.

Visitors can also check out nearby parking, shuttle bus stops, and taxi and ride-hailing pick-up and drop-off points on an interactive map. On-site video guides also show how to get from metro exits, parking lots, and taxi drop-offs to the exhibition entrances and back. CIIE visitors can navigate better and avoid detours with real-life video guidance. Integrated cultural and tourism experiences: Discover Shanghai beyond the Expo This year, the CIIE integrates transportation, culture, and tourism. A dedicated culture and tourism zone makes it easy for visitors to enjoy the expo, Shanghai, and its cultural attractions. 1. 12 Double-Decker Sightseeing Bus Routes CIIE visitors can enjoy free rides on 12 double-decker sightseeing bus routes that cover more than 60 downtown Shanghai attractions from November 5 to 10. They can claim their complimentary ride vouchers through the service zone. 2. Huangpu River Cruise Tour From November 1 to 25, the service zone will offer discounted tickets. Visit Wharf Pier No. 1 with valid CIIE credentials and exchange vouchers for boarding tickets and see Shanghai's Huangpu River waterfront skyline. 3. Two Leisure and Sightseeing Bus Routes Zhujiajiao Panlong Tiandi Qingpu Ancient Town and are among the destinations on two free leisure bus routes in the district from November 5 to 10. 4. China Maritime Museum From November 1 to 25, CIIE visitors can visit the China Maritime Museum for free and get a 15 percent discount on VR exhibitions.

To encourage more visitors to choose environmentally friendly transportation, the service zone also features a dedicated "Zero-Carbon" section. Users can earn carbon credits for green travel during the CIIE by authorizing carbon-benefit data access through the " Suishenxing" platform. In the "Zero-Carbon" Conference section, these credits can be exchanged for 20 yuan (US$3) public transportation discount vouchers. Plan a head for a smarter CIIE travel experience Exhibitors, business visitors, and international guests can plan their travels with the 2026 CIIE Transportation Service Zone. The event may require temporary transportation changes due to heavy passenger or vehicle traffic. For real-time updates, visit the service zone announcement section.

The 9th CIIE is just around the corner. Will traffic restrictions be enforced during the event? With many parking lots available, how should visitors choose? Check out these 10 tips on transportation for the 9th CIIE. 1. Will there be traffic restrictions during the 9th CIIE? Traffic restrictions in certain areas and on specific roads will be put in place, as was the case last year. However, the area requiring special permits for entry near the National Exhibition and Convention Center will be smaller than last year. For detailed information, please refer to the announcements released by the Shanghai Public Security Bureau. 2. If I'm driving myself to the CIIE, where can I park? With the CIIE likely to draw large crowds, public transportation is recommended. Temporary parking areas near the NECC can be reserved in advance. Ride-sharing will be available at the core parking lots of the Hongqiao Business District. The "Shanghai Parking" app, its official WeChat/Alipay mini-programs, the "Suishenxing" app, and the "Shanghai Transportation" WeChat account will provide the latest parking availability and reservation information. 3. With so many parking lots, which one should I choose? Shuttle buses are available to the P5 parking lot, allowing for quick access to the exhibition halls via the second-floor walkway on the east side of the NECC. For parking lots near the NECC, you can walk to the exhibition halls. You can select a parking lot based on your destination. For example, the P15 parking lot on the north side of the NECC is recommended for visitors going to Halls 2 and 3; the P7 parking lot on the east side is recommended for visitors to Halls 1 and 8; the P4 parking lot on the south side is recommended for visitors to Halls 6 and 7; the P3 and P18 parking lots on the west side are recommended for visitors to Halls 4 and 5.