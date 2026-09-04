[ChinaMaxxing] The Weather We're Having Now Is Called White Dew

Bailu (白露, báilù), or White Dew, is the fifteenth of the 24 solar terms. Its name refers to the tiny beads of dew that begin forming overnight as temperatures drop, turning faintly white in the early morning light.

It's a rather delicate name for what, in Shanghai, mostly registers as: Summer might actually be ending.

What it feels like right now

This year, Bailu falls on Monday, September 7. Afternoons can still push into the 30-degree Celsius range, and the occasional blast of "autumn tiger" (秋老虎, qiūlǎohǔ) heat can keep summer going well past its scheduled departure, with typhoon season still hanging around in the background.

You can feel the season starting to turn, though. Open a window early enough and, for the first time in months, the air coming in might actually be cooler than the air inside. By evening, you might actually want to sit outside again.

That's really the shift this term marks. Days can still feel like summer, but nights are cooling faster, with temperatures low enough for moisture to actually condense on grass and leaves by morning. It's a welcome change of pace after a summer that gave us none.