[Hai Guide] How to Use Hongqiao Airport's New Free Luggage Storage Service

International travelers transiting through Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport can now make the most of their layover without carrying their heavy bags.



The airport has introduced a complimentary luggage storage service for eligible transit passengers under China's visa-free transit policy. The new offering is part of a broader package of upgraded services launched ahead of the summer travel peak to improve the experience for inbound and transit passengers.

Where is the service available?

Eligible transit passengers under China's visa-free transit policy can store one piece of luggage free of charge for up to 72 hours, with no size restrictions.

The service is available at the Hongqiao Airport Luggage Service Center, located opposite Gate 6 on the Departure Floor of Terminal 1.

According to the Shanghai Airport Authority, the luggage storage facility was already in operation, while the complimentary storage benefit for one piece of luggage is a newly introduced service.