[Hai Guide] How to Use Hongqiao Airport's New Free Luggage Storage Service
International travelers transiting through Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport can now make the most of their layover without carrying their heavy bags.
The airport has introduced a complimentary luggage storage service for eligible transit passengers under China's visa-free transit policy. The new offering is part of a broader package of upgraded services launched ahead of the summer travel peak to improve the experience for inbound and transit passengers.
Where is the service available?
Eligible transit passengers under China's visa-free transit policy can store one piece of luggage free of charge for up to 72 hours, with no size restrictions.
The service is available at the Hongqiao Airport Luggage Service Center, located opposite Gate 6 on the Departure Floor of Terminal 1.
According to the Shanghai Airport Authority, the luggage storage facility was already in operation, while the complimentary storage benefit for one piece of luggage is a newly introduced service.
Wheelchair rentals
Hongqiao airport has also introduced a wheelchair rental service for elderly passengers and travelers with reduced mobility.
Arriving international passengers can apply at the Information Desk in Terminal 1. After registration, wheelchairs may be taken outside the terminal without area restrictions. The service costs 20 yuan (US$2.8) per day.
Wheelchairs can be returned by calling 021-22382450, and airport staff will arrange collection at a designated location.
One-stop visitor support
To help overseas visitors settle into Shanghai more easily, the airport, in partnership with Trip.com Group, has opened an international visitor information center in the public arrivals area for international, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan flights in Terminal 1.
The center provides one-stop travel support, including itinerary planning, mobile data and SIM card services, digital payment guidance, and urban public transport consultation.
Visitors can also receive Shanghai tourism discount vouchers and one day of free mobile data, as well as enjoy a complimentary half-day tour of Yuyuan Garden and the City God Temple with an English-speaking guide.
Easier currency exchange and tax refunds
The airport's six currency exchange counters across Terminals 1 and 2 now support 43 foreign currencies, up from 38 previously. Newly added currencies include the Cambodian Riel, Kuwaiti Dinar, Nepalese Rupee, Omani Rial and Qatari Riyal. Travelers can also exchange foreign currency into small-denomination Chinese yuan notes.
International passengers can complete departure tax refund procedures at the tax refund service counter in Terminal 1's international and Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan departure area, or through self-service tax refund kiosks. Refunds are available in cash or by bank transfer, and the facilities remain open until the day's final international or Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan flight departs.
The new services come as Shanghai continues to benefit from China's expanded visa policies. According to the Shanghai Airport Authority, more than 2.046 million foreign travelers entered the city under the visa-free entry and the 240-hour visa-free transit policy in the first half of 2026, accounting for more than 60 percent of all inbound foreign arrivals.
Editor: Fu Rong