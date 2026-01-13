How RT-Mart Became a Must-Visit Shopping Stop for SKorean Tourists in Shanghai

Credit: Ti Gong

Since the implementation of the China-South Korea visa-free policy, RT-Mart's Pingxingguan Road store in downtown Jing'an District has undergone an unexpected transformation. Thanks to its high-value-for-money products and thoughtful services, this once neighborhood-focused supermarket has gone viral on South Korean social media, becoming a must-visit "hidden gem" for South Korean visitors to Shanghai. The supermarket now welcomes an average of 200-300 South Korean tourists per day, with weekend peaks exceeding 500 visitors. It has become a distinctive sight within Shanghai's inbound tourism scene.

The "South Korean wave" began with something surprisingly simple: a bag of macadamia nuts. Store staff recall that early on, South Korean shoppers noticed that macadamia nuts from Three Squirrels were priced at roughly half of what they cost in South Korea. Videos were quickly shared on Naver, South Korea's most popular online platform. As word spread, more South Korean tourists began making special trips to the store, treating it as an extension of the duty-free shopping experience. Seeing visitors wheeling suitcases through the aisles has since become a common sight.

Today, the store has even secured a spot on Kakao Pay's Shanghai check-in route map, cementing its status as a popular stop for South Korean travelers. Shopping preferences among South Korean visitors are highly focused and surprisingly specific: Small bottles of Jiangxiaobai and Guolifang, a fruit-flavored baijiu brand under Jiangxiaobai, are top choices thanks to their portability. Guolifang is a low-alcohol (15-23%) fruit baijiu that can "fit in your pocket," with a light, sweet taste and flavors such as white grape, peach, and mixed fruit – especially popular with beginners and female drinkers.

Oreo cookies and coriander-flavored instant noodles have become unexpected bestsellers. Another surprise hit is the "I Love Shanghai" T-shirt, which sells more than 800 pieces per month and has become a popular souvenir for visitors marking their trip to the city.

To fully capture this wave of inbound tourism, the RT-Mart Pingxingguan store has upgraded its offerings across products, services, and payment options. In terms of merchandising, dedicated sections have been created specifically for South Korean shoppers:1

Hot-selling items such as Jung Yong Hwa-endorsed pineapple cakes are grouped together.

Gift-boxed Oreos and other products favored by female shoppers are placed at eye level.

The alcohol section features dedicated display stands and offers free tastings.

Language and payment barriers have also been reduced. Store navigation, product descriptions, and service notices are all displayed in both Chinese and South Korean, accompanied by looping bilingual audio guides. A particularly thoughtful touch is the dedicated checkout lane for South Korean visitors, which supports commonly used payment methods such as Kakao Pay and UnionPay. Exclusive promotions are also available, including 25 yuan (US$3.6, KRW 5,265) off purchases over 300 yuan when paying with Kakao Pay.

The store is also the first supermarket in Shanghai to introduce instant departure tax refunds ("buy now, refund now"). In partnership with Bank of China, shoppers can enjoy an immediate 9% tax refund on purchases over 200 yuan. At the exit, bilingual Chinese-South Korean taxi guides clearly list estimated fares to Shanghai's two major airports, offering practical help for travelers. Notably, RT-Mart is rapidly expanding its departure tax refund services. Including the Pingxingguan Road location, 11 stores across Shanghai have already launched the instant refund program, with more locations coming online soon. The service coverage has also expanded to visitors from countries such as Vietnam and Malaysia, making shopping in Shanghai even more convenient and stress-free for international travelers.

