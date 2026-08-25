Hello everyone, I'm typhoon, a viral "employee" in the meteorological world. Before every visit, I become a top trending topic and take over social media, attracting massive attention. Many people only see my sky-high popularity, but few understand my professionalism and dedication as a hardworking worker.

Riding the wind: gathering strength and setting off from tropical oceans I am most active between July and October each year. Before reporting for duty, I "soak in a hot spring" on tropical ocean surfaces where temperatures exceed 26.5 degrees Celsius to accumulate energy. Under the influence of the Coriolis force, I grow from a weak vortex into a mature storm.

Once I'm on duty, I set off without delay. Most of the time, I move westward or northwestward, but I can also suddenly change direction, slow down, or even stall and circle around. In general, my path is shaped by the position and strength of the subtropical high. When I move beyond its influence, surrounding landmasses and large islands can also affect my route. The southeastern coast is one of my most frequent destinations for "business trips."

Power breakdown: multiple risks of violent storms My working cycle usually lasts only five to seven days, but as a dedicated office worker, I always go all out and unleash my full power. I am born with destructive force. The eyewall is my core power zone, where fierce winds howl and torrential rains pour down. My outer spiral rain-bands can also bring strong gusts and sudden bursts of heavy rain. One wrong move, and you could find yourself with a front-row seat to a "temporary ocean." When I reach urban areas filled with high-rises, my winds can become much stronger. Clusters of skyscrapers can create a funnel-wind effect, suddenly accelerating air currents. Powerful winds can shake buildings, damage outdoor facilities, knock down trees, and increase the risk of falling objects, posing serious threats to urban safety. Beneath my intimidating appearance, my eye remains calm and clear – peaceful and quiet. Do you think the danger is over? No! This brief moment of calm is only my disguise. Wind and rain can return in an instant, so never let your guard down. Occasionally, I give birth to tornadoes. Though much smaller than me, their wind speeds can rival those in my eyewall. They can form suddenly and unpredictably, causing severe destruction wherever they strike, so they should never be underestimated.

As a tropical office worker, when I move northward, even while I remain over the ocean, I carry warm, humid tropical air with me. Even North and Northeast China, far from the southeastern coast, can be affected by these airflows, bringing prolonged and widespread heavy rainfall. The torrential rains in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and the previous extreme rainstorm in Shenyang, capital of Liaoning Province, were both linked to the warm, moisture-rich air I delivered, so everyone should remain especially vigilant.

Of course, I can't just run wild forever. Normally, after making landfall, my supply of warm, moist energy is cut off. Without a steady energy source, I gradually weaken, my structure breaks down, and I eventually dissipate completely. But my fate is not entirely controlled by nature. As I continue moving north after landfall, if I encounter favorable weather systems such as the Southwest Monsoon, cold air masses, or the upper-level Easterly Jet, along with terrain that helps channel additional moisture inland, I can still bring prolonged heavy rainfall far from the coast, catching you off guard.

Typhoon Doksuri in 2023, Typhoon Podul and Co-may in 2025, Typhoon Maysak and Bavi this year all caused severe rainstorms and floods. Typhoon Mangkhut in 2018 and Typhoon Maysak in 2026 also spawned a series of tornadoes, inflicting heavy losses on the coastal areas of South China and inland regions.